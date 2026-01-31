Michigan Basketball DOMINATES Michigan State In 1st Half

Michigan left no doubt in the opening 20 minutes against Michigan State.

The Wolverines stormed into halftime with a commanding 42–26 lead, overwhelming the Spartans on both ends of the floor and controlling the tempo from the opening tip.

Michigan shot 45.5% from the field in the first half and knocked down 5-of-12 from three-point range (41.7%), while Michigan State struggled badly, shooting just 26.9% overall and 2-of-12 from deep (16.7%). The Spartans simply couldn’t keep up with Michigan’s ball movement or perimeter shooting.

Yaxel Lendeborg led the way for Michigan, pouring in 12 points and grabbing 6 rebounds, while Elliott Cadeau and Tre McKenney helped keep the offense flowing with eight points apiece. The Wolverines also did a solid job taking care of the basketball, committing just four turnovers in the half.

Defensively, Michigan forced 11 Michigan State turnovers, turning them into easy transition opportunities and quick points. The Wolverines also limited MSU’s paint production and consistently pushed the Spartans out of their offensive comfort zone.

Michigan built its largest lead at 18 points late in the half and never allowed Michigan State to seriously threaten. By the time the horn sounded at halftime, the tone of the rivalry matchup was clear.

If the first half was any indication, Michigan came into this one prepared, focused, and intent on sending a message at the Breslin Center. That said, Michigan State has been a VERY good second half so far this season, so this game is far from over.