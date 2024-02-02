Michigan Football coach Sherrone Moore names new offensive coordinator, OL coach

Head Football Coach Sherrone Moore has officially announced the elevation of Kirk Campbell and Grant Newsome within the Michigan football coaching staff. Campbell, previously the Wolverines quarterbacks coach, will now also serve as the offensive coordinator, while Newsome shifts his expertise to lead the offensive line.

“Kirk and Grant are two bright offensive minds,” said Moore. “They have brought a lot to our offensive staff and will make even larger contributions in their new roles. I am excited to have Kirk and Grant take on greater responsibilities in our offense as they continue working with our players to help further their development on and off the field.”

Kirk Campbell to Lead the Offense

Campbell, in his role last season, led quarterback J.J. McCarthy to achieve notable honors, including the Big Ten's Quarterback of the Year, underlining his effective coaching capabilities. McCarthy's standout performance last season, which included leading the Michigan Football team to its first National Championship since the 1997 season, speaks volumes of Campbell's coaching acumen.

“I want to thank Coach Moore for his confidence and belief in me to serve as the Sanford Robertson Offensive Coordinator and Robert McCollum Family Quarterbacks Coach at the University of Michigan,” said Campbell. “Coaching at Michigan is unique because of the rich football tradition and the commitment to excellence on the field, in the classroom and in the community. My family and I feel so blessed to call Ann Arbor home and we cannot wait to go to work with everyone associated with Team 145.”

Grant Newsome Takes Over as Offensive Line Coach

On the other hand, Newsome, transitioning from coaching the tight ends to leading the offensive line, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success. His tenure as a graduate assistant and tight ends coach saw the tight end corps amass impressive stats, contributing significantly to Michigan's offensive play. Newsome's leadership is expected to continue the development of a formidable offensive line, building on the foundation laid during his previous roles.

The Bottom Line – A New Offensive Era

The appointment of Kirk Campbell and Grant Newsome heralds a new era for Michigan's offensive strategy. Their proven track records, combined with their innovative approaches to coaching, set the stage for a dynamic and potent offense. As Michigan football continues to evolve, the contributions of Campbell and Newsome will be instrumental in shaping its future successes, marking an exciting chapter for the team, its players, and its fans. This strategic move by Coach Moore not only emphasizes the importance of internal development and recognition but also showcases Michigan's commitment to excellence, both on and off the field.