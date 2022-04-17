Michigan Panthers drop USFL opener as Shea Patterson’s comeback bid comes up short

Heading into the 2022 USFL season, the Michigan Panthers were the betting favorite to win the championship.

Well, those odds are likely to change as the Panthers fell to 0-1 after losing 17-12 to the Houston Gamblers on Easter Sunday.

Embed from Getty Images

The Panthers stormed back from a 17-0 halftime deficit as they were led by former University of Michigan quarterback, Shea Patterson, but they came up just short of winning their first game of the season.

Patterson, who played the entire second half for the Panthers (Paxton Lynch also played time in the first half) completed 17-for-24 for 192 yards and a touchdown in the game. He also rushed for 31 yards on seven carries.

From Detroit News:

“Since our arrival here 3½, four weeks ago, the one thing that was going through my mind on a daily basis is, how do we measure up and how do we compare against the other seven teams, just because of the unknown and the lack of familiarity with their rosters, what they’re doing,” said Jeff Fisher, the Panthers’ head coach and longtime NFL head coach.

“A lot of those questions, at least from my perspective, were answered today. We did some really good things. We got some things done in a short period of time that I’m especially proud of.

“Now, in the game of football, you don’t turn the football over like we did and win very many (games).”

The Panthers’ next game is on Friday, April 22 against the 0-1 New Jersey Generals.

Embed from Getty Images

