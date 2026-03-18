Michigan HC Kyle Whittingham Announces Obvious Decision for 2026

If there was any suspense surrounding Michigan’s quarterback situation heading into spring ball, it didn’t last long.

New Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham wasted no time shutting down any potential debate, making it clear that sophomore Bryce Underwood is firmly entrenched as QB1 for the 2026 season.

The Main Story

While many programs use spring practices to evaluate multiple options under center, Michigan is entering its 15-practice slate with a clear plan, and a clear leader.

Underwood, who started all 13 games in 2025 and threw for 2,428 yards with 11 touchdowns, has already earned the trust of the new coaching staff. And according to Whittingham, it’s not just about what he’s done on the field.

“Bryce is our clear number one,” “He’s QB1, without a doubt. He has performed very well in the workouts, and not only with his athleticism but leadership-wise. He was voted one of our team captains [for the spring and summer], and he’s a guy that everyone looks to.”

That last part may be the most telling.

For a first-year head coach stepping into a high-profile program, identifying leaders early is critical—and Whittingham clearly sees Underwood as one of the pillars the team can build around.

He doubled down on that idea by explaining how important internal leadership is to shaping the entire roster.

“The top 10 percent of your football team is critical, because if they’re hard workers and doing things right, everyone else seems to follow along. They set the pace — and Bryce has done a nice job of setting the pace.”

That’s not just coach-speak—that’s a statement about culture.

Michigan isn’t just naming a starting quarterback; it’s defining the identity of the team heading into a new era. With Underwood already earning captain honors and setting the standard in workouts, the Wolverines appear to have their tone-setter locked in well before the season kicks off.

What’s next

Michigan’s spring practices will build toward an April 18 scrimmage at Michigan Stadium, giving fans their first real glimpse of Underwood leading the offense under Whittingham.

And unlike many teams across the country, there won’t be any mystery about who’s taking the first snap.