Michigan State Learns Its First Round Opponent in the 2026 NCAA Tournament

The bracket is set, and the Michigan State Spartans now know who they will face to begin their March Madness journey.

When the 2026 NCAA Tournament field was revealed on Selection Sunday, Michigan State earned the No. 3 seed in the East Region after a strong regular season under head coach Tom Izzo.

Michigan State vs. North Dakota State in Round of 64

Michigan State (25–7) will open NCAA Tournament play on Thursday against North Dakota State, the No. 14 seed in the East Region.

The matchup will take place in the Round of 64, with the winner advancing to the Round of 32.

While Michigan State enters the tournament as the higher seed, the Spartans know better than most that the opening round of NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament can be unpredictable.

Spartans’ Season Resume

Michigan State heads into the tournament with a 25–7 overall record and plenty of momentum after a strong run through the Big Ten Conference schedule.

The Spartans finished third in the Big Ten regular season, posting an impressive 15–5 conference record, which helped secure their position as one of the top seeds in the bracket.

Now, the focus shifts to the NCAA Tournament, where Michigan State will attempt to make another deep postseason run under Izzo, who has long been known for guiding the Spartans through the chaos of March Madness.

What Comes Next

Michigan State’s journey begins Thursday against North Dakota State, and if the Spartans take care of business, they will move on to the Round of 32 to face the winner of the other matchup in their portion of the bracket.

For a Michigan State program with a long history of NCAA Tournament success, the goal is clear: survive and advance.