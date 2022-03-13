Miguel Cabrera takes different tone on one question from reporter

During the past, Miguel Cabrera made himself pretty clear about wanting to play as much first base as possible for the Detroit Tigers.

But when asked about how much first base he will play in 2022, Miggy took a different tone than he ever has.

“I don’t know, because we want Tork in the lineup,” Cabrera said with a laugh. “I’ll take DH. I don’t know. I’ve got to talk to the manager and see what his plan is.”

“Tork,” of course, is Tigers prospect and former No. 1 overall pick, Spencer Torkelson, who is expected by most to make the roster out of camp.

If Tigers manager AJ Hinch decides to break camp with Torkelson on the roster, he will likely do so with the plan of playing him regularly, otherwise, it would be better to just leave him down in Toledo to start the year.

Prior to the start of the 2021 season, Hinch said that Cabrera would start at first base on Opening Day because he felt that gave the Tigers the best chance to win.

“I think he gives us the best chance to win (playing) first base,” Hinch said.

“Miggy is a good first baseman,” Hinch said prior to the 2021 season. “I think people have gotten more comfortable with him not having the glove on his hand….He’s a baseball player. Obviously we want to keep him healthy, but we love it when he plays baseball.”

With Torkelson in the lineup, Cabrera would be the DH on a regular basis but you can bet Hinch will try to work him in at first base from time to time to keep him involved.

Nation, what do you think about this situation? Should the Tigers roll with Torkelson at first base on a regular basis or should Miggy at least split time with the youngster?