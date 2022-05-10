NFL announces 2022 Christmas Day matchup

If you are waiting patiently and do not want any spoilers, LOOK AWAY NOW!!!

For those of you who are all about schedule leaks like I am, this is for you.

On Tuesday morning, Adam Schefter passed along a report that the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams will square off on Christmas day.

The game, which will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET, will be aired on CBS and Nickelodeon.

