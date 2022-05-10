in NFL

NFL announces 2022 Christmas Day matchup

On Tuesday morning, Adam Schefter passed along a report that the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams will square off on Christmas day.

The game, which will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET, will be aired on CBS and Nickelodeon.

 

The Detroit Lions pick may show how they feel about Jared Goff

