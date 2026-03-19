Potential Replacement for David Montgomery Squarely on Detroit Lions’ Radar

The Detroit Lions may already be laying the groundwork for their replacement for David Montgomery.

According to Penn State standout Nick Singleton, the Lions are one of the teams that have shown “a lot of interest” in him during the pre-draft process, including conversations at the NFL Combine. And when you connect the dots, it’s not hard to see why.

Penn State RB Nick Singleton said he got a lot of interest from the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions while at the NFL combine.



He also has a pre-draft meeting scheduled with the New York Jets. pic.twitter.com/So8dlSVYEB — Joel Haas (@Joel_Haas1) March 18, 2026

A Name to Watch in the 2026 NFL Draft

Singleton is widely viewed as one of the top running back prospects in the 2026 class, with projections placing him anywhere from the late second round to early fourth round.

That range lines up perfectly with where the Lions could look to add depth, or even a future starter, behind their current backfield.

At 6-foot and over 220 pounds with elite burst, Singleton offers the kind of size-speed combination that NFL teams covet.

Production That Jumps Off the Page

Over his four seasons at Penn State, Singleton put together an impressive résumé:

3,461 rushing yards

45 rushing touchdowns

5.6 yards per carry

Added 987 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns

His 2024 season alone showcased his big-play ability, as he racked up 1,099 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, while also contributing significantly in the passing game.

Why the Lions Are Interested

With questions beginning to surface about the long-term outlook of the running back room, it’s no surprise Detroit is doing its homework on prospects like Singleton.

He brings:

Explosiveness in the open field

Three-down potential

Big-play ability as both a runner and receiver

That skill set would fit nicely into the Lions’ offensive identity.

Not Without Questions

Like many prospects, Singleton isn’t without concerns.

Scouts have pointed to some inconsistency and questioned whether he can handle a full workload as a true bell-cow back. Additionally, he is currently working his way back from a broken foot, though he is expected to be fully cleared before the draft.

The Bigger Picture

Even if the Lions don’t view Singleton as an immediate replacement, this is exactly the type of forward-thinking move Brad Holmes has shown a willingness to make—identifying talent before a need becomes urgent.

And if Singleton is still on the board when Detroit is picking on Day 2 or early Day 3, don’t be surprised if the Lions seriously consider pulling the trigger.

Bottom Line

Nick Singleton is firmly on Detroit’s radar, and for good reason.

With his blend of size, speed, and production, he has the tools to become a key piece of an NFL backfield—and possibly, down the line, a successor to David Montgomery.