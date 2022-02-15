One Detroit Lions included on Top 101 Players of 2021 list

The 2021 NFL season is officially in the books and Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are the Super Bowl Champions.

Following the Super Bowl, Pro Football Focus released their Top 101 Players from the 2021 season, and not surprisingly, only one Detroit Lions player made the cut.

That player is rookie RT, Penei Sewell, who came in comfortably at No. 66.

Here is what PFF has to say about Sewell:

2021 Snaps: 990 | 2021 PFF Grade: 82.4

The offseason debate was whether the Bengals should draft Ja’Marr Chase or Penei Sewell with their first-round pick, and as good as Chase was in his debut season, Sewell was also very impressive. Asked to play both left and right tackle during the season, Sewell earned an 84.5 run-blocking grade and surrendered 35 pressures in total. He had some poor games but offset them with dominant ones at a position that typically takes time to adjust to in the NFL.

PFF 101 Rank, 2020: unranked

In case you are wondering (we know you are), Matthew Stafford came in at No. 43 after coming in at No. 73 in his final season with the Lions.

2021 Snaps: 1,235 | 2021 PFF Grade: 88.2

Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles was a lot like Matthew Stafford in Detroit for most of the season, but the results were better because of everything around him. However, once the playoffs began, his game went to a different level. Other than Josh Allen, Stafford was the best-graded playoff quarterback and made big plays late in the Super Bowl to execute another signature game-winning drive and cap off his first season in L.A. with a ring.

PFF 101 Rank, 2020: 73