Photographer who fractured spine in front of Matthew Stafford deletes Twitter page after racist tweets surface

Welp, apparently Kelly Smiley, who was the photographer who fell off the stage and fractured her spine during the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl Parade, has a history of posting racist messages on Twitter.

As soon as the racist tweets surfaced, Smiley quickly deleted her Twitter account.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Rams and the Stafford’s released a joint statement saying that they will be covering Kelly Smiley’s medical bills and replacing her cameras.

The #Rams and the Stafford family announced in a statement that they're paying for photographer Kelly Smiley’s medical expenses and camera equipment after she fell and fractured her spine during Wednesday's Super Bowl parade. pic.twitter.com/o9j4KVMKow — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 17, 2022

Apparently, the photographer that fell off the stage in front of Matthew and Kelly Stafford, ended up suffering a severe injury.

Following her scary-looking fall, Kelly Smiley took to Twitter to give the update that she was taken to the hospital for x-rays and revealed that she fractured her spine.

If you happened to catch any of the footage of today’s Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl parade, you probably noticed that Matthew Stafford was doing his best Tom Brady imitation by drinking like a fish. (No, Stafford did not chuck the Lombardi Trophy off of a boat)

Now, footage has emerged of a drunk Stafford turning and walking away after what looks to be a photographer falls off of the stage to the ground.

As you can see, as Matthew is walking away, his wife Kelly is very concerned about the girl that fell.

No word yet as to how the girl is doing or if she suffered injuries.