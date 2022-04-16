Report suggests Malik Willis ‘in the mix’ to be selected by Detroit Lions

Just when it looked like the speculation and rumors were starting to die down when it comes to Malik Willis potentially being selected by the Detroit Lions with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, a new report has surfaced.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Lions have done their homework on Willis (at the Senior Bowl) and he could visit Detroit in the coming days and is still in the mix to be the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft.

Nation, would you like to see the Lions select Willis with the No. 2 overall pick?

Couple @SportsCenter draft notes with @HannahStormESPN Would Derek Stingley be dream pick for Vikings? Lions have done homework on Malik Willis, who could visit Detroit in coming days. Packers’ WR outlook pic.twitter.com/i24lTSOI7H — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 16, 2022

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Saturday 4/16/22

If you’re new to daily fantasy basketball — maybe you started your DFS journey during the MLB or NFL seasons, or maybe basketball is your sport and this will be your first year giving it a shot — you’re in for a treat. The NBA scene changes on a week-to-week, day-to-day, and — depending on injury news — even a minute-to-minute basis, making every slate a unique one that requires an ever-changing approach.

With so much changing so quickly, we’re here with plenty of tools to help you out. We have daily projections, a matchup heat map, a lineup optimizer, and a bunch of other great resources to help give you an edge.

Daily fantasy basketball is very reliant on a player’s opportunity, so you’ll need to make sure that you’re up-to-date with key injuries. Our projections update up until tip-off to reflect current news, we have player news updates, and the FanDuel Scout app will send push notifications for pressing updates regarding your players.

We’ll also be coming at you with this primer every day, breaking down a few of the day’s top plays at each position.

Let’s break down today’s main slate on FanDuel.

To read the rest, please click here.