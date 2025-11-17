Detroit Lions CB Rock Ya-Sin Sounds Off On Horrendous PI Call vs. Eagles

The Detroit Lions’ 16-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night ended with a moment that will likely be discussed throughout the week: a defensive pass interference call on cornerback Rock Ya-Sin with 1:51 remaining.

Facing a critical third-and-8 at midfield, the Lions still had a chance to force a punt and give the offense one more opportunity. Instead, a flag thrown on tight coverage between Ya-Sin and Eagles receiver A.J. Brown effectively sealed Detroit’s fate.

The pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts sailed out of bounds. Both players jockeyed for position, and replays showed contact on both sides.

During NBC’s broadcast, analyst Cris Collinsworth commented, “If you want to call a foul, it’s an offensive foul.”

But the officials saw it differently, and the penalty allowed Philadelphia to run out the clock.

After the game, Ya-Sin addressed the call publicly.

Ya-Sin: “It Is What It Is”

Ya-Sin did not question the officials or revisit the moment in detail. Instead, he took the high road.

“It is what it is,” Ya-Sin said.“A.J. Brown, really good player, All-Pro player, and sometimes those kinds of players get those kinds of calls.”

He added that he did not seek clarification from the officials.

“No, I didn’t ask for one,” Ya-Sin said. “I let them do their job. I try to do my job.”

The veteran corner reiterated that his focus remains on matching the standard the Lions defense has set all season.

“It goes back to what we preach,” Ya-Sin said. “It doesn’t matter who’s out there. The standard is the standard. We go out there and compete at the highest level.”

Campbell Defends Ya-Sin’s Coverage

Lions head coach Dan Campbell defended Ya-Sin’s play on the route.

“Yeah, well, I thought he played defense like he did the whole game, man,” Campbell said. “I thought he challenged and played it like he did the very first rep that we played man-to-man. So I wouldn’t tell him to do anything different; man, get up there and challenge. Play your style and that’s it.”

Detroit held Philadelphia to just 16 points, a performance Campbell called “one of our best defensive efforts of the season.” The Lions limited Hurts to short throws and contained the Eagles on the ground, giving the team a chance late despite the offense’s struggles.

Defense Stands Tall Despite Injuries

The Lions played short-handed in the secondary but continued to produce at a high level. Ya-Sin’s physical coverage, along with disciplined play across the back end, allowed Detroit to keep the game within reach.

“We went out there, we fought to the end,” Ya-Sin said. “We executed, came up short, and we’ll learn from it.”

Detroit now turns its attention to a pivotal stretch featuring three straight home games, as the team looks to climb back into playoff position.