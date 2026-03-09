Paige Shiver Breaks Silence on Sherrone Moore Controversy

The fallout surrounding former Sherrone Moore continues to grow, as his former executive assistant has now spoken publicly for the first time since his firing and arrest.

In a statement released through her attorneys (Via the Detroit News), Paige Shiver accused the University of Michigan of failing to protect her from what she described as “years of manipulation, harassment, and exploitation” by Moore.

The statement comes just days after Moore entered a no-contest plea to misdemeanor charges tied to a disturbing incident involving Shiver.

Assistant Alleges Toxic Power Dynamic

Shiver’s legal team argues that the relationship between Moore and his subordinate created an environment where she felt unable to push back.

According to the statement, the “power imbalance between the powerful head coach and a subordinate employee created an environment where (she) felt pressured, intimidated and unable to escape conduct that should never occur in any workplace — let alone at a public university.”

The statement did not provide specific details about the alleged conduct.

However, reports previously indicated Moore and Shiver had been involved in a years-long personal relationship that ultimately led to Moore being dismissed in December.

Shiver’s attorney, Andrew M. Stroth, said the university bears responsibility for allowing the situation to continue.

“The University of Michigan is one of the prominent institutions in the world, but there’s a culture in the athletic department that has hurt Ms. Shiver and others,” Stroth said. “He took advantage of a younger, female employee.”

Stroth said the situation was not an isolated incident.

“Leadership knew and failed to act to protect her,” he said. “This isn’t something that happened overnight, it happened a long period of time.”

Moore’s Plea Deal and Criminal Case

The statement comes shortly after Moore reached a plea agreement tied to an incident at Shiver’s apartment.

to trespassing and malicious use of a telecommunications device, charges that carry a potential penalty of up to six months in jail. His sentencing is scheduled for April 14.

However, Troy defense attorney Wade Fink said the outcome may be less severe.

He suggested the deal will likely result in no jail time and could even lead to the case eventually disappearing from court records.

As part of the agreement, several more serious charges were dismissed, including:

Third-degree home invasion

Misdemeanor stalking

Misdemeanor breaking and entering

According to prosecutors, Moore entered Shiver’s apartment without permission after he had been fired.

Authorities say he threatened both Shiver and himself while holding kitchen butter knives and told her:

“My blood is on your hands.”

After Friday’s hearing, Moore’s attorney, Ellen Michaels, defended the outcome of the plea agreement.

“It is in everyone’s best interests to just get this done,” Michaels said. “Sometimes you want to move on, you want to close a chapter. … In this case, the system worked. What they originally charged, they were dismissed, and he was innocent of those (charges).”

Michigan Investigating Athletic Department Culture

When Moore was fired in December, Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel said the relationship violated university policy.

Manuel stated that the relationship constituted “a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.”

In response to the controversy, the university launched a broader review of its athletic department.

The investigation is being conducted by the law firm Jenner & Block and includes a wider examination of workplace culture.

Interim president Domenico Grasso previously addressed the review in a video message.

“We are continuing the investigation of Coach Moore’s actions to uncover any additional germane and material information and to assess whether there may be related misconduct by others,” Grasso said. “And we will not stop there. We have expanded the Jenner & Block assignment to include an independent evaluation of culture, conduct and procedures throughout our athletics department. In parallel, we are committed to strengthening the functional capacity of our university-wide Ethics, Integrity, and Compliance Office within the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics.”

Calls for a Transparent Investigation

Shiver’s legal team believes the university’s investigation must look beyond Moore’s individual actions.

In the statement, her attorneys suggested she may not be the only person who experienced troubling behavior.

They alleged there may have been “inappropriate, coercive or predatory behavior” and urged the university to conduct a full investigation.

The statement concluded with a call for accountability.

“Institutions entrusted with the education and safety of students and employees have a fundamental duty to ensure that power is never used to exploit or silence others,” the statement said. “A thorough and transparent investigation into this conduct — and any related institutional failures — must occur. Our client came forward at tremendous personal cost because she believes that silence allows abuse of power to continue.”

For now, Moore’s legal case and Michigan’s internal investigation remain ongoing.