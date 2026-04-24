Get to know Blake Miller: How a wrestling champ became the Lions’ iron man

“I think he missed one practice in four years. The thought of letting down his coaches and teammates kills him.” – an NFL scout on Clemson offensive tackle Blake Miller. That relentless commitment to his craft and the fear of letting others down captures the type of player the Lions have added to their offensive line.

Early life: wrestling roots and academic grit

Miller’s journey to the first round started in Strongsville, Ohio. A two-way starter on the offensive and defensive lines at Strongsville High School, he was all-state, all-region and all-district during his junior and senior seasons and didn’t allow a single sack. Recruiters noticed his leverage and hand usage, rooted in his background as a state-champion wrestler. He was ranked among the top prospects in Ohio and turned down Ohio State to sign with Clemson. In the classroom, he maintained a 3.8 GPA and set multiple weight-room records.

Clemson career: durability and dominance

Miller enrolled at Clemson in January 2022 and won the starting right tackle job as a true freshman. He became only the fourth true freshman offensive lineman to start for the Tigers since 1972 and started all 14 games that season. Over four years, he never gave up the role.

He started 54 consecutive games, a Clemson record for a non-specialist, and logged 3,778 offensive snaps. His steady play earned him Freshman All-American honors, multiple All-ACC selections, and he finished his career as a Second-team All-American and team MVP in 2025.

Historic milestone

Miller made history for the Tigers. He is the first Clemson offensive lineman taken in the first round of the modern draft (since 1967) and the first Tiger lineman drafted in the opening round since 1960. The selection ended a 66-year drought and highlighted Clemson’s ability to develop NFL talent.

Athletic profile and scouting report

Miller measured 6 ft 6¾ in and 317 lb with 34¼-inch arms at the NFL Combine and ran a 5.04-second 40-yard dash. Evaluators point to a rare blend of size, power and movement:

Explosiveness and footwork: Quick kick-slide and smooth feet that allow him to mirror edge rushers. His lower body anchors well against power.

Quick kick-slide and smooth feet that allow him to mirror edge rushers. His lower body anchors well against power. Finish and toughness: Plays with an aggressive edge and looks to drive defenders into the ground, especially in the run game.

Plays with an aggressive edge and looks to drive defenders into the ground, especially in the run game. Awareness: Recognizes stunts and twists, with the mobility to pull and operate in space.

Areas for refinement: Miller can play too upright, leaving his chest exposed. His hand placement can get wide, and he can be susceptible to inside moves. These are coachable issues, and his physical tools give him a strong foundation.

Character, durability and off-field impact

What separates Miller is his durability and work ethic. He missed just two practices in his college career and even played through a broken wrist after minimal downtime. Coaches describe him as a “gym rat” who lives in the weight room.

Off the field, he has worked with Habitat for Humanity and supported efforts to bring clean water to communities in Haiti. He also enjoys cooking and majored in finance.

Next chapter in Detroit

With Taylor Decker moving on after the 2025 season, Detroit reshaped its offensive line. Penei Sewell shifted to the left side, while Larry Borom was added to compete at right tackle.

Miller enters as a 22-year-old with four years of starting experience. His combination of size, movement and durability fits what the Lions value up front. He gives Detroit another dependable option as the team looks to keep its identity rooted in physical, consistent line play.

Expert reactions

NFL scout: “I think he missed one practice in four years. The thought of letting down his coaches and teammates kills him.”

“I think he missed one practice in four years. The thought of letting down his coaches and teammates kills him.” Dane Brugler: Praised his blend of talent and intangibles, noting his anchor and footwork while pointing out technical areas to clean up.

Praised his blend of talent and intangibles, noting his anchor and footwork while pointing out technical areas to clean up. Lance Zierlein: Described him as an “iron man” with strong movement skills who needs better pad level.

Described him as an “iron man” with strong movement skills who needs better pad level. Todd McShay: Highlighted his physical, finishing style but noted inconsistencies in hand placement.

What makes him special

Durability: 54 straight starts at Clemson.

54 straight starts at Clemson. Athletic upside: Rare size with movement skills to match.

Rare size with movement skills to match. Leadership: Team MVP and multi-time All-ACC selection.

Team MVP and multi-time All-ACC selection. Character: Strong work ethic with off-field impact.

Detroit’s identity is built on toughness and reliability up front. Miller checks both boxes. If his technique continues to develop, he has the tools to lock down a tackle spot for years and play a key role in keeping the Lions competitive.

Final thoughts

Miller may not bring flash, but he brings consistency. From wrestling mats in Ohio to anchoring Clemson’s line, his path has been built on effort and accountability. That fits exactly what Detroit looks for in the trenches, and it gives the Lions a player who can quietly become one of the most important pieces on the roster.