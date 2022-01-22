Who wins this Sunday – Matthew Stafford and the Rams, or Brady and the Bucs?

We have made it to the greatest weekend of the NFL season, the Divisional Playoffs Round, and once again, our Detroit Lions are watching from home.
That being said, there are reasons why Lions fans should be paying close attention to this weekend’s games.
If you are hoping for the highest possible draft pick for the Los Angeles Rams (which goes to the Lions), you will want to root for the following outcomes.
Check out our rooting guide after voting below!
-
Matthew Stafford Vs. Tom Brady on Sunday – Who advances?
-
Stafford
-
Brady
-
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings