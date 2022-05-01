Steve Yzerman may have secret weapon in mind to replace Jeff Blashill

On Saturday, the Detroit Red Wings officially announced that they would not be renewing the contract of head coach Jeff Blashill for the 2022-23 season.

Now, the question is, who will Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman choose to be Blashill’s replacement?

Here is an article that we published back in December of 2021:

One of the biggest questions Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman had to answer following the 2019-2020 season is whether or not he would retain current head coach, Jeff Blashill. Well, Yzerman has made the decision to roll with Blashill for the 2020-21 season but that does not mean he is committed long-term.

Though the Red Wings skated out one of the least talented rosters in the NHL, Blashill did not seem to get the most out of what he had as the Wings had what was by far the worst record in the league.

Personally, I don’t believe Blashill is the answer for the Red Wings long-term and there will come a point when Yzerman has to choose his replacement.

Back in February of this year, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press wrote a piece in which she suggests a candidate who Yzerman may consider.

According to St. James, Yzerman may have a secret weapon waiting to become the Red Wings’ next head coach, when that time comes.

That secret weapon is Yzerman’s former roommate, Lane Lambert.

Yzerman and Lambert were roommates during their rookie season with the Red Wings all the way back in 1983. They became friends immediately and their relationship has grown ever since.

Lambert went on to score 36 goals in his six-year NHL career before hanging up his skates, while we all know how Yzerman’s playing career played out.

Lambert has been an assistant coach in the NHL since 2011 including a stint with the Stanley Cup-winning Washington Capitals team in 2018.

Helene St. James, who believes Lambert will be a top candidate to replace Blashill, wrote a brilliant piece on Lambert and his relationship with Yzerman that you definitely should check out by clicking here.

