Steve Yzerman Publicly Calls Out Red Wings Players After Firing Derek Lalonde

The Detroit Red Wings’ disappointing start to the 2024-25 NHL season has resulted in a major shake-up. Despite entering the season with high hopes for making a playoff push, the team’s performance has fallen short. With just 30 points in 34 games, the Red Wings are tied for the fifth-fewest points in the league, prompting general manager Steve Yzerman to take action.

Yzerman’s Disappointment with Team Performance

On Thursday, Yzerman made the decision to fire head coach Derek Lalonde and hire Todd McLellan, marking a pivotal moment in the season. On Friday, Yzerman spoke to reporters, and his message was clear: the players are not meeting expectations.

“Our team isn't performing to what my expectations are,” Yzerman stated bluntly. “Whether or not anyone agrees with that, they were my own expectations of the team. Why they aren't is because our players aren't playing to each their individual expectations, and I have my own expectation of each player.”

This direct criticism reflects Yzerman’s frustration with the team’s lackluster performance and the inability to meet the high standards set by the organization. The GM’s words clearly highlight that, while changes were necessary at the coaching level, the underlying issue lies with the players’ execution on the ice.

The Need for Stronger Player Performance

Yzerman acknowledged that coaching changes are common in the NHL and that they don’t always lead to immediate improvement. However, he emphasized that the ultimate responsibility for success lies with the players. “Ultimately, you need good players to have a good team, and a coach needs good players,” Yzerman said. “So, you need to take time to think about what the right move is.”

Frustration with the Lack of Energy

Yzerman also noted that the team’s recent performances, especially in games against Montreal and Buffalo, showcased a lack of energy and spirit. “Watching our team play, the spirit was zapped out,” he remarked. “Sitting back and watching our coaching staff, everyone is frustrated. It’s not like they're not trying to win or trying to figure it out, but you could see it in the players' frustration.”

A Necessary Change

Yzerman's decision to part ways with Lalonde was not made lightly, but the GM recognized that the team’s struggles couldn’t continue. “After the Toronto game, it was never the right time, but it was the time it needed to be done,” Yzerman said.

Quite the response from Steve Yzerman when asked by Helen St. James about his thought process the last few days 🐙#LGRW #RedWings pic.twitter.com/tzsBkijToB — Hockeytown Rundown 🐙🎄🎅 (@HockeytownRD) December 27, 2024

With Todd McLellan now at the helm, the Red Wings will look to turn things around and start living up to the expectations set by both Yzerman and the fans. However, Yzerman’s message is clear—it's now on the players to perform at the level required to make the Red Wings a competitive team once again.