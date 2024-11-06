Tarik Skubal’s Agent Comments On Potential Long-Term Contract With Detroit Tigers

As the Detroit Tigers prepare for the offseason, discussions around a long-term contract for pitcher Tarik Skubal are heating up. Skubal's agent, Scott Boras, addressed the media on Wednesday during the general manager meetings, providing insights into the ongoing conversations about the young left-hander's future with the team.

Continuing Conversations with the Tigers

“You know, really, Scott (Harris) and I are going to continue to talk about him,” Boras stated, referring to the Tigers' general manager. “Certainly, we'll go through the arbitration process, and we'll be, I'm sure, discussing contract.” This dialogue indicates that both parties are open to exploring options that could secure Skubal’s services for the long term.

Skubal's Arbitration and Future

At just 28 years old, Skubal has made a significant impact on the Tigers' pitching staff. He is currently eligible for salary arbitration in the next two years before hitting free agency. This means that the Tigers have a limited window to negotiate a long-term deal before Skubal potentially tests the open market.

As noted by Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, Skubal was arbitration-eligible for the first time in 2024, earning $2.65 million this past season. Projections for his salary suggest he could earn around $8 million in 2025 during his second year of arbitration and more than $15 million in 2026, his third and final year before free agency.

The prospect of securing Skubal with a long-term deal is particularly enticing for the Tigers, especially given his potential to be a cornerstone of their pitching rotation. Locking him up before he reaches free agency would not only stabilize the team's future but also demonstrate the organization’s commitment to building a competitive roster.

As discussions progress, fans and analysts alike will be closely monitoring the developments surrounding Skubal's contract situation. With his impressive performance and promising career ahead, securing a deal could prove to be a pivotal move for the Tigers as they look to enhance their standing in Major League Baseball.