fb
Wednesday, November 6, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsTarik Skubal's Agent Comments On Potential Long-Term Contract With Detroit Tigers
Detroit Lions

Tarik Skubal’s Agent Comments On Potential Long-Term Contract With Detroit Tigers

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
1

As the Detroit Tigers prepare for the offseason, discussions around a long-term contract for pitcher Tarik Skubal are heating up. Skubal's agent, Scott Boras, addressed the media on Wednesday during the general manager meetings, providing insights into the ongoing conversations about the young left-hander's future with the team.

Continuing Conversations with the Tigers

“You know, really, Scott (Harris) and I are going to continue to talk about him,” Boras stated, referring to the Tigers' general manager. “Certainly, we'll go through the arbitration process, and we'll be, I'm sure, discussing contract.” This dialogue indicates that both parties are open to exploring options that could secure Skubal’s services for the long term.

Tarik Skubal reaches career high

Skubal's Arbitration and Future

At just 28 years old, Skubal has made a significant impact on the Tigers' pitching staff. He is currently eligible for salary arbitration in the next two years before hitting free agency. This means that the Tigers have a limited window to negotiate a long-term deal before Skubal potentially tests the open market.

As noted by Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, Skubal was arbitration-eligible for the first time in 2024, earning $2.65 million this past season. Projections for his salary suggest he could earn around $8 million in 2025 during his second year of arbitration and more than $15 million in 2026, his third and final year before free agency.

The prospect of securing Skubal with a long-term deal is particularly enticing for the Tigers, especially given his potential to be a cornerstone of their pitching rotation. Locking him up before he reaches free agency would not only stabilize the team's future but also demonstrate the organization’s commitment to building a competitive roster.

As discussions progress, fans and analysts alike will be closely monitoring the developments surrounding Skubal's contract situation. With his impressive performance and promising career ahead, securing a deal could prove to be a pivotal move for the Tigers as they look to enhance their standing in Major League Baseball.

Previous article
Brian Branch Apologizes For Flipping Double Bird To Packers Fans
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Tom on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Mike on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Trevor S Glidden on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Robert Barnes on Brian Branch Flips Green Bay Packers Fans The Double Bird After Ejection
Daniel on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
John on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Jerry Sine on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Robert on Amon-Ra St. Brown Trolls Packers With Lambeau Leap Following Easy Win [Video]
Robert on Brian Branch Flips Green Bay Packers Fans The Double Bird After Ejection
Too Bold on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions