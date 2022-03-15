Surprise team emerges as sleeper to trade for Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Where will Deshaun Watson play in 2022?

That is a question we will soon know the answer to as the Houston Texans are reportedly open to trading Watson and multiple teams are reportedly interested in acquiring him.

According to a report from Adam Schefter, a surprise candidate has emerged as a sleeper team to trade for Watson.

That team is the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons have emerged as a sleeper team to acquire Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, league sources tell @mortreport and me. The Falcons join the Panthers, Saints and Browns as teams that have met with, or are interested in, trading for Watson.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank is fond of Deshaun Watson from the days when the former Gainesville (Ga) High quarterback worked multiple years as a Falcons’ ball boy and developed a relationship with Blank’s family.