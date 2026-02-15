NFL ‘Insider’ Suggests ABSURD Taylor Decker Destination for 2026

Every offseason brings its share of wild speculation. But every once in a while, a take pops up that makes you stop, reread it, and ask yourself how anyone got there in the first place.

This week’s winner: the idea that Taylor Decker could end up with the Chicago Bears in 2026.

According to NFL ‘insider’ Ben Devine, the Lions could create roughly $18 million in cap space by moving on from Decker, who will be entering his 11th NFL season. Devine added that Decker has acknowledged he’d ideally like to play one more year, while also being open to retirement, and floated Chicago as a potential one-year landing spot.

Let’s be clear about two things.

First: I don’t believe Taylor Decker will be on the Lions’ roster in 2026, as I believe he will retire.

Second, and far more important, there is not a chance in hell Taylor Decker would ever sign with the Bears.

Decker Leaving Detroit Is One Thing — Chicago Is Another

From a football perspective, it’s reasonable to acknowledge that Decker’s future in Detroit is uncertain. He’s a 10-year veteran, the Lions are constantly balancing cap flexibility, and younger offensive linemen are waiting in the wings. Brad Holmes has never been sentimental when it comes to roster decisions.

If Decker plays one more season elsewhere? Fine. That’s the business.

But Chicago? That’s where the logic completely falls apart.

Decker has spent his entire NFL career battling the Bears twice a year as a cornerstone of Detroit’s offensive line. He’s been part of the Lions’ rise from rebuild to contender, including seasons where beating Chicago wasn’t just expected, it was personal.

Players like Decker don’t casually cross rivalry lines at the tail end of their careers.