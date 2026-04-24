Los Angeles Rams Draft Eventual Replacement for Matthew Stafford

A major shakeup could be coming in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

According to Jay Glazer, the Los Angeles Rams are planning to select former Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with the No. 13 overall pick.

“Rams are drafting QB Ty Simpson with the 13th pick. Sean McVay actually told Matthew Stafford today of their decision and made it clear it’s for whenever Stafford decides to move on,” Glazer reported.

A clear signal about the future

The move would not be about replacing Matthew Stafford immediately.

Instead, it appears to be about planning ahead.

By communicating directly with Stafford, head coach Sean McVay is signaling transparency while also acknowledging the reality of the situation. Simpson would be brought in as a long-term option, allowing him time to develop behind the veteran.

What it means for the Rams

If this report holds true, it marks a significant shift in direction for Los Angeles.

The Rams have remained competitive with Stafford under center, but selecting a quarterback this high suggests they are preparing for the next chapter.

Simpson would step into a favorable situation, learning within an established offensive system while not being forced into immediate action.

Draft night just got more interesting

With the Rams potentially locking in their pick at No. 13, it could have ripple effects across the rest of the first round.

Quarterback movement always does.

And now, with this report out there, all eyes will be on Los Angeles to see if they follow through.

If they do, the future of the franchise may have just taken a major step forward.