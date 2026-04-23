Detroit Lions emerging as trade-up threat ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

League buzz builds as Detroit explores moving up from No. 17 with offensive tackle in focus

The Detroit Lions are one of the teams everyone is watching as the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft gets underway Thursday night.

Across the league, there’s a growing belief that Detroit won’t simply sit at No. 17. The Lions have been active behind the scenes, making calls and positioning themselves in case the board starts to break a certain way.

The chatter picked up after the team moved on from Taylor Decker, putting a spotlight squarely on the offensive tackle position. That need was already on the radar, but the roster shift made it impossible to ignore.

Offensive tackle shaping Detroit’s first-round strategy

There’s an expectation that tackles could come off the board quickly Thursday night. If that run starts earlier than expected, the Lions may not be comfortable waiting.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, teams around the league view Detroit as a legitimate trade-up candidate. He also noted that the Lions have been making calls, adding fuel to the idea that they’re preparing to move if the opportunity presents itself.

Some teams are watching Detroit (17) as trade-up threat. They’ve been making calls.



Dallas is looking at options to move up or down, potentially. A move up would not be crazy high. It doesn’t want to give up 20 as of now. Think Chiefs (9) or maybe Browns (6) as possible entry… https://t.co/NJuuyIYBlM — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 23, 2026

No deal is locked in. But the groundwork is being laid.

Mock drafts point to aggressive move up the board

Recent projections are telling the same story.

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter mapped out a scenario where Detroit moves from No. 17 to No. 13, packaging a fifth-round pick and a future third-rounder to land Utah tackle Spencer Fano.

Another mock from ESPN’s Peter Schrager had a similar jump to No. 13, this time sending picks No. 17 and No. 118 along with a 2027 second-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams for Alabama tackle Kadyn Proctor.

The names may vary, but the direction doesn’t. The Lions are being tied to the top tier of offensive tackles, and the cost to get there is already being outlined.

All options on the table for Brad Holmes

Detroit doesn’t need to force anything. Sitting at No. 17 still gives them a path to add talent.

But the steady drumbeat around the league tells you this much: the Lions are ready to be aggressive if their guy starts to slip out of reach.

Thursday night could go a lot of different ways. Detroit is making sure it’s ready for all of them.