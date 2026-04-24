Detroit Lions Land Replacement for Taylor Decker With No. 17 Overall Pick

The Detroit Lions have made their move.

According to NFL insider Jeff Howe, Detroit has selected Blake Miller with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

“The Lions have selected Blake Miller, per source.”

Detroit finds its answer at tackle

After moving on from Taylor Decker earlier this offseason, the Lions entered the draft with a clear need along the offensive line.

They did not wait long to address it.

Miller, a four-year starter at Clemson, brings both experience and durability to Detroit’s front. He started 54 consecutive games, the most by a non-specialist in school history, and set a program record with 3,778 offensive snaps.

That kind of consistency is exactly what the Lions covet.

What Blake Miller brings to Detroit

Miller checks a lot of boxes.

In pass protection, he is quick off the ball and has the range to mirror edge rushers. He combines that with a sturdy anchor that allows him to handle different types of pressure.

In the run game, he shows the foot quickness and physical mindset to move defenders off the ball.

There are areas to refine. His upright playing style can create challenges against more polished NFL pass rushers, and his aggressive technique can occasionally be used against him.

But the foundation is there.

And just as important, so are the intangibles.

One NFL scout summed it up best: “I think he missed one practice in four years. The thought of letting down his coaches and teammates kills him.”

That mindset fits perfectly with Detroit’s culture.

A strong fit in Detroit’s system

Under offensive line coach Hank Fraley, the Lions have consistently developed offensive line talent at a high level.

Miller now steps into an environment where his physical tools and football IQ can continue to grow.

He is expected to compete for a starting role right away, potentially stepping in at right tackle as the Lions reshape their offensive front.

The bottom line

Detroit needed a long-term answer at tackle.

They may have just found it.

Blake Miller brings experience, toughness, and reliability to a Lions team built on physicality in the trenches.

And if he develops as expected, this pick could pay off in a big way for years to come.