Detroit Lions Miss Out on Rumored Top Target in 2026 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions may need to pivot.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Miami Dolphins selected Kadyn Proctor with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

“With the first pick for #Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and coach Jeff Hafley, they select #Bama OT Kadyn Proctor at No. 12,” Rapoport reported.

A major shift for Detroit’s draft plans

For weeks leading up to the draft, Proctor had been widely linked to Detroit as a potential replacement for Taylor Decker.

The Lions’ need at offensive tackle has been one of the worst-kept secrets in the league, and Proctor’s size and upside made him a natural fit.

Now, he is off the board before Detroit even gets close to being on the clock at No. 17.

What comes next for the Lions?

This is where things get interesting.

General manager Brad Holmes has consistently emphasized a best-player-available approach. But losing a player many viewed as a top target could force Detroit to adjust its strategy.

Options now include:

Pivoting to another offensive tackle

Addressing the pass rush

Or capitalizing on value at another position entirely

The bottom line

The draft rarely goes exactly as planned.

And for the Lions, that reality has already hit.

With Kadyn Proctor off the board, Detroit’s path at No. 17 just became a lot less predictable—and a lot more intriguing.