Report Reveals Why Taylor Decker Has Requested Release from Detroit Lions

More details are beginning to emerge about why veteran left tackle Taylor Decker has asked for his release from the Detroit Lions.

According to a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the situation reportedly stems from a contract dispute between Decker and Lions general manager Brad Holmes.

Per Birkett, Holmes approached Decker about taking a pay cut as the team continues managing its salary cap and roster construction moving forward. Rather than agreeing to restructure his deal, Decker instead requested to be released.

The Contract Situation

Decker, who signed a contract extension in 2024, currently carries a $21,048,000 salary cap hit for the 2026 season.

His contract also includes:

$14.9 million base salary for 2026

$1.5 million roster bonus

$1.7 million per-game roster bonus

$100,000 workout bonus

From the team’s perspective, that cap number may have been viewed as too large for a player entering his age-33 season.

A Decade With the Lions

Decker has been one of Detroit’s most consistent offensive linemen since the team selected him 16th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Ohio State University.

During his tenure with the Lions, Decker:

Started 140 games

Helped Detroit reach three playoff appearances

Was part of two NFC North division titles

He has long been a cornerstone of the Lions’ offensive line and one of the franchise’s longest-tenured players.

The Bottom Line

For now, the situation appears to come down to a simple disagreement.

The Lions reportedly wanted Decker to take a pay cut, while Decker instead chose to seek a clean break after 10 seasons in Detroit.

Whether the team ultimately grants that request remains to be seen, but if this truly marks the end of Decker’s time in Detroit, it would close the book on one of the longest tenures by a Lions offensive lineman in recent memory.