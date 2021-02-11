Tearful Kelly Stafford says goodbye Detroit Lions fans [Video]

Sharing is caring!

Over the past 12 years, through the good times and the bad, we have watched Matthew Stafford grow as quarterback of the Detroit Lions. But we have also had the opportunity to watch Matthew’s wife Kelly grow from a party girl to a wife, and then to a mother.

During a recent interview with WDIV-Detroit, at tearful Kelly talked about her time in Detroit and about how much this community means to her.

What Kelly has to say to the Lions fans who have supported her and Matthew from Day 1

“I mean, it’s hitting all the emotions, right now. Again, I think the first time I came here I was 19,” she said.

“I mean, I obviously thank you. They have supported my husband, my family, no matter what’s going on, on or off the field, through everything,” she said.

“We really grew and evolved as a couple here, as a family here and I really couldn’t have pictured us doing it anywhere else,” she said.

“The people here, I mean, there’s just like a genuine soul to the people here. You know, even where I’m from, where Matthew’s from, sometimes you don’t know people’s motives, but here, it’s all everyone just wants — what’s best for the city,” she said.

“When we announced what was going on with me, health-wise, I really wasn’t expecting the support,” she said, tearing up. “The support I got from here. I got, we got, tons of letters and 99% of them were from people in Michigan.”

