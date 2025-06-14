Detroit Tigers Give Injury Update for Matt Vierling and Reese Olson

As the Detroit Tigers continue one of their strongest starts in recent history, two key players are on the road to recovery. On Friday, June 13, ahead of their weekend series against the Cincinnati Reds, the team issued a promising injury update for Matt Vierling and Reese Olson — both of whom have begun rehab assignments with Triple-A Toledo.

TL;DR

Matt Vierling (right shoulder inflammation) and Reese Olson (right ring finger inflammation) are currently on rehab assignments with the Toledo Mud Hens .

(right shoulder inflammation) and (right ring finger inflammation) are currently on rehab assignments with the . Vierling began his rehab as a designated hitter on Friday, June 13.

on Friday, June 13. Olson is scheduled to start Saturday, June 14 for Toledo.

for Toledo. Both are expected to return to the Tigers well before their respective activation deadlines: July 2 for Vierling, July 14 for Olson.

for Vierling, for Olson. Manager A.J. Hinch called the updates “a step in the right direction for both guys.”

The Big Picture

In a season full of surprises, the Tigers have maintained momentum despite injuries to multiple contributors. Friday’s news was especially welcome for a club already 21 games over .500 through 71 games.

Matt Vierling, 28, has dealt with a lingering right shoulder injury since spring training. After missing the start of the season, he returned briefly in May but re-aggravated the shoulder on May 26, prompting another stint on the injured list. He began his rehab assignment on Friday as the DH for Toledo while continuing his throwing progression. Hinch said Vierling is expected to play defense again early next week.

“Matty feels as good as he’s felt throwing the ball,” Hinch said via the Detroit Free Press. “That’s good.”

Reese Olson’s Return Timeline

Reese Olson last pitched for Detroit on May 17 before being shut down with right ring finger inflammation. The right-hander was a staple in the Tigers’ rotation early this season, compiling a 2.96 ERA over 48⅔ innings, with 51 strikeouts and 19 walks in nine starts.

Olson received an injection and rest to treat the inflammation and will now rebuild endurance through his rehab assignment, starting with his first game action on Saturday, June 14.

“We’ve got to start to rebuild his capacity,” Hinch said, referencing the need to build up Olson’s endurance after the layoff.

What Happens Next?

Each player has a maximum rehab window:

Matt Vierling must be activated by July 2

Reese Olson must be activated by July 14

But barring any setbacks, both players are expected to return to Detroit well before those deadlines.

Vierling is working back into game shape with the intention of returning to his utility role, capable of playing all three outfield positions and third base. In 2024, he appeared in 144 games, batting .257 with 16 home runs and a .735 OPS, and was a key part of Detroit’s lineup and defensive flexibility.

Olson had emerged as one of the Tigers’ most dependable starters in 2025 before the injury and will likely return to the middle of the rotation once cleared.

The Bottom Line

The Tigers are thriving, and help is on the way. The return of Matt Vierling and Reese Olson will provide Detroit with two more proven contributors as they continue to push for postseason contention.

Their successful rehab assignments in Toledo mark the next steps toward full-strength baseball — and with the way the Tigers have played through 71 games, that’s an exciting proposition.