Now that we have had the opportunity to watch Jim Harbaugh up close and personal as head coach of the University of Michigan, we know just how intense he can be on the sidelines.

Whether it’s yelling at officials, throwing up his hands, or even ripping off his coat, Harbaugh has proven that he is not afraid to let his emotions show as he roams the sideline.

Here is a video that we came across showing Harbaugh’s 10 biggest temper tantrums as a coach.