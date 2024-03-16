Search

Latest News:

Jared Goff’s Fiance Christen Harper Has Message For Frank Ragnow [Video]

0
Swimsuit model Christen Harper Has Message For Frank Ragnow, but we think Ragnow's job should be safe.

Mike Greenberg says Detroit Lions ‘Missed their window’

0
Mike Greenberg says Detroit Lions have been passed by the Green Bay Packers and that they have missed their Super Bowl window.

Carlton Davis III is fired up to have Detroit Lions fans on his side

0
New Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III is fired up that the fans in Detroit will now be on his side.
W.G. Brady

Updated 2024 Detroit Lions Starting Defense

Lions Analysis and Opinion

The Detroit Lions Starting Defense will look different 2024

As the NFL gears up for another thrilling season, the Detroit Lions are set to showcase a significantly transformed starting defense in 2024. With the inevitable roster turnover that comes with each new season, the Lions are no strangers to change. As September approaches, fans can expect to see a revamped defensive lineup, with substantial alterations aimed at bolstering the team’s performance on the field.

Aidan Hutchinson says Detroit Lions release Hype Video Aidan Hutchinson Aidan Hutchinson says rematch with Cowboys Detroit Lions starting defense Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Rams Aidan Hutchinson reflects

Detroit Lions Starting Defense

Here is what the Detroit Lions starting defense would likely look like if the season started today:

EDGE – Aidan Hutchinson

DT – Alim McNeill

DT – DJ Reader

EDGE – Marcus Davenport

LB – Alex Anzalone

LB – Jack Campbell

CB – Carlton Davis

CB – Cam Sutton

NB – Brian Branch

S – Kerby Joseph

S – Ifeatu Melifonwu

Changes from 2023

As you can see above, I believe the Lions will have multiple new starters on their defense in 2024, including three who were signed via free agency. If DJ Reader, Marcus Davenport, and Carlton Davis are all able to stay healthy for 17 games, they could elevate the Lions’ defense from where it was a year ago, which would bode well in terms of contending for a Super Bowl.

DJ Reader vows to help Brodric Martin

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Revamped Defense: The Detroit Lions are set to showcase a significantly transformed starting defense in 2024, with notable changes aimed at bolstering the team’s performance.
  2. Projected Starters: Key players in the starting lineup include Aidan Hutchinson (EDGE), DJ Reader (DT), Marcus Davenport (EDGE), Carlton Davis (CB), and Cam Sutton (CB), among others.
  3. Impactful Additions: The Lions have made substantial additions through free agency, with DJ Reader, Marcus Davenport, and Carlton Davis expected to elevate the defense, potentially making the team contenders for the Super Bowl.

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions have strategically revamped their starting defense for the 2024 season, aiming to improve their performance on the field. With multiple new starters, including key free-agent signings, the Lions are poised to make a significant leap defensively. If these players can stay healthy and integrate effectively, the Lions could find themselves in a strong position to contend for a Super Bowl.

Latest

Lions Notes

Jared Goff’s Fiance Christen Harper Has Message For Frank Ragnow [Video]

0
Swimsuit model Christen Harper Has Message For Frank Ragnow, but we think Ragnow's job should be safe.
Lions Notes

Mike Greenberg says Detroit Lions ‘Missed their window’

0
Mike Greenberg says Detroit Lions have been passed by the Green Bay Packers and that they have missed their Super Bowl window.
Lions Notes

Carlton Davis III is fired up to have Detroit Lions fans on his side

0
New Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III is fired up that the fans in Detroit will now be on his side.
Lions Notes

Snacks Harrison recruits Quandre Diggs to Detroit Lions

0
As Snacks Harrison recruits Quandre Diggs to the Detroit Lions, many are talking about whether or not the reunion will happen.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Lions Notes

Detroit Lions Free Agency: 3 Potential Replacements for Jonah Jackson

0
Don't be surprised if the Detroit Lions sign one of these 3 Potential Replacements for Jonah Jackson.
Red Wings News Reports

Moritz Seider upset by ‘bummer’ Detroit Red Wings loss to Vegas

0
The latest Detroit Red Wings loss left Moritz Seider and the rest of the team feeling empty.
NFL News Reports

Saquon Barkley agrees to contract with Philadelphia Eagles

0
BREAKING: Saquon Barkley has signed a mega-deal and it is NOT with the New York Giants!
Lions Notes

Updated Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft Picks Following Carlton Davis III Trade

0
Here is an updated look at the Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft Picks following their recent trade.
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions to Meet with Tavierre Thomas

0
Another free agent cornerback is set to meet with the Detroit Lions.
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Jared Goff’s Fiance Christen Harper Has Message For Frank Ragnow [Video]

W.G. Brady -
Swimsuit model Christen Harper Has Message For Frank Ragnow, but we think Ragnow's job should be safe.
Read more

Mike Greenberg says Detroit Lions ‘Missed their window’

W.G. Brady -
Mike Greenberg says Detroit Lions have been passed by the Green Bay Packers and that they have missed their Super Bowl window.
Read more

Carlton Davis III is fired up to have Detroit Lions fans on his side

W.G. Brady -
New Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III is fired up that the fans in Detroit will now be on his side.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

255,324FansLike
128,657FollowersFollow
97,058SubscribersSubscribe

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!