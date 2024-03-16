Updated 2024 Detroit Lions Starting Defense

The Detroit Lions Starting Defense will look different 2024

As the NFL gears up for another thrilling season, the Detroit Lions are set to showcase a significantly transformed starting defense in 2024. With the inevitable roster turnover that comes with each new season, the Lions are no strangers to change. As September approaches, fans can expect to see a revamped defensive lineup, with substantial alterations aimed at bolstering the team’s performance on the field.

Detroit Lions Starting Defense

Here is what the Detroit Lions starting defense would likely look like if the season started today:

EDGE – Aidan Hutchinson

DT – Alim McNeill

DT – DJ Reader

EDGE – Marcus Davenport

LB – Alex Anzalone

LB – Jack Campbell

CB – Carlton Davis

CB – Cam Sutton

NB – Brian Branch

S – Kerby Joseph

S – Ifeatu Melifonwu

Changes from 2023

As you can see above, I believe the Lions will have multiple new starters on their defense in 2024, including three who were signed via free agency. If DJ Reader, Marcus Davenport, and Carlton Davis are all able to stay healthy for 17 games, they could elevate the Lions’ defense from where it was a year ago, which would bode well in terms of contending for a Super Bowl.

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions have strategically revamped their starting defense for the 2024 season, aiming to improve their performance on the field. With multiple new starters, including key free-agent signings, the Lions are poised to make a significant leap defensively. If these players can stay healthy and integrate effectively, the Lions could find themselves in a strong position to contend for a Super Bowl.