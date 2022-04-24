Video of Miguel Cabrera 3,000 career hit stencil art goes viral

Though this may not be quite as impressive as Miguel Cabrera getting 3,000 hits in his Major League Baseball career, it is certainly pretty darn cool.

Take a look as this talented artist creates a stencil art picture of Miggy’s big moment.

Miggy 3,000, but make it stencil art. pic.twitter.com/62445yoZrA — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 24, 2022

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Sunday 4/24/22

Our daily helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel’s main slate and help give you a starting point when you’re building lineups. Be sure to also incorporate our great tools into your research process. Whether you’re looking for daily projections, the latest starting lineups and weather, or batting and pitching heat maps to find the best matchups — we’ve got you covered!

Let’s check out the top options on today’s main slate.

Pitchers

Logan Webb ($10,200)

San Francisco‘s right-hander struggled in his last start, inducing a low 6.7% swinging strike rate and a 5.00 Fielding Independent Pitching rating (FIP) on 75 pitches.

Despite his poor outing, Webb has been in overall good form through 17.2 innings this season, accounting for a 3.49 expected FIP and a 58.9% ground ball rate. Although we want to see a higher K-rate, Webb has been on par with last season’s swinging strike rate (12.4% in 2021) with a 11.3% mark.

Even in a middling spot against a Washington Nationals team with a 19.9% strikeout percentage and .283 weighted on-base average (wOBA), Webb still stands as numberFire’s third ranked pitcher with a 31.1 FanDuel point projection and 5.4 expected strikeouts.

Shane McClanahan ($9,500)

Tampa Bay’s 24-year old left-hander has gotten off to a quick start in his sophomore big league season, accounting for a 17.6% swinging strike rate and a sparkling 1.61 expected FIP in 15.0 total innings.

On Sunday, McClanahan will take the mound in a divisional matchup against a Boston lineup with 55% of their hitters with a K-percentage higher than 20% and an overall low walk rate of 6.4%.

numberFire’s models currently project McClanahan as today’s second rated pitcher with a 32.7 FanDuel point expectation and 5.9 strikeouts.

Click here to read the rest