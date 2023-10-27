War of words between rapper Blueface and Kelly Stafford intensifies

The war of words between Blueface and Kelly Stafford is heating up.

Kelly Stafford, spouse to the current Los Angeles Rams quarterback and former Detroit Lion, Matthew Stafford, expressed her displeasure at the impromptu strip club set up by rapper Blueface during a recent home game at SoFi Stadium. Known for her candidness, she openly conveyed her wish to shield her young daughters from such an environment. Blueface, in turn, wasted no time in responding.

The outspoken spouse of Matthew Stafford wasn't happy with the adult display

The rapper, whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter, brought in scantily clad women whom he threw dollar bills at while they twerked before getting down on one knee and proposing to his girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis.

Kelly Stafford wasn't exactly enthralled by the display, as she noted soon afterward during a recent episode of her podcast.

“My nephews, who are older, have Instagram,” she said. “They were at the game, and they were like, ‘Oh, my gosh. Look what’s going on here.’ They found it,” she said. “And my daughters are sitting right next to them. They were like, ‘Mommy, there’s a lot of butts here.’ I go, ‘Butts? What are you talking about?’ And then I got sent it and I was like, ‘Oh!’”

“So my daughters saw that. Not OK! And not OK that my nephews saw it either,” she continued. “It’s just a little disappointing. It makes me not want to take my kids to the game, because I’m like, ‘What’s gonna happen next?’”

Blueface immediately hit back

The rapper didn't receive Stafford's comments favorably and responded with less than kind words, referring to her as a “Karen” while requesting for Matthew Stafford to “get your wife”.

“Matt get your wife bro before I get disrespectful,” Blueface wrote on X. “Karen on here smh I paid for the suite if I wanted you in the suite Kelly I could have paid for that as well your nephews an daughter have seen worse on instagram if they are already on there welcome to LA.”

He continued:

“I could talk about how y’all lost the game an what Matt could have done better as a QB that’s what his wife needs to be talking about my antics ain’t lose us the game.”

Bottom Line: Are we just getting started?

Protecting the innocence of one's children when in public is a perfectly reasonable concern, and Kelly Stafford's objection to the inappropriate display at SoFi Stadium was well-founded.

Perhaps Blueface should recognize that there are appropriate times and venues for certain activities, and an NFL game, attended by a multitude of children, is not the right setting for such displays.