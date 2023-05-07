Watch: Jahmyr Gibbs high school highlights will remind you of Barry Sanders

When NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that the Detroit Lions were selecting RB Jahmyr Gibbs out of Alabama with the No. 12 overall pick, a lot of people when through a bunch of different emotions. Some people were shocked, some were upset, and a few claimed to be extremely happy. But regardless of how you felt, or how you still feel, there is no question about it that the Lions got themselves one heck of a player. In fact, going all the way back to Gibbs' high school film, there are moments where you may think you are watching Lions legend, Barry Sanders.

Jahmyr Gibbs' high school highlights will remind you of Barry Sanders

During his senior season in high school, Gibbs rushed for 2,554 yards and 40 touchdowns, while adding over 1,000 yards receiving, on his way to being named Georgia’s 6A Offensive Player of the Year. Here are quite a few highlights from Gibbs' high school career.