The 2022 NBA Draft is in the books and the Detroit Pistons walked away with what many are considering to be one of the best draft hauls this year as they landed Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren.

With the No. 5 overall pick, the Pistons selected G Jaden Ivey out of Purdue and they then made a trade to land Jalen Duren, who was originally selected by the Charlotte Hornets.

When the Pistons released their 2022 NBA Summer League roster, many wondered why Ivey was on it but Duren was not.

Why Jalen Duren is not officially a Detroit Piston

In case you were one of the people wondering why Jalen Duren is not currently on the Pistons Summer League roster, James Edwards III has you covered.

On Wednesday, Edwards III explained that the reason why Duren was not listed on the Summer League roster is that the trade between the Pistons, Hornets and New York Knicks has not yet been made official.

Duren was not listed on the Pistons’ Summer League roster because the draft-day trade between the Pistons, Knicks and Hornets hasn’t been made official yet. Trades and free-agent deals that have taken place over the last few weeks cannot be made official until July 6 at 12:01 P.M. EST. This is why Duren wasn’t listed. He’s technically not a Detroit Piston yet.

The big man out of Memphis will be able to sign later this week, though, and that’s when the team will release an updated roster with his name on it. The Pistons begin Summer League play on July 7, so Duren might “legally” be able to play in the first game. However, assuming the Pistons have followed the rules, Duren hasn’t been practicing with the Summer League roster, might not have a full grasp of the plays yet and needs a little more time to get acclimated. My estimation is that he gets minutes by Detroit’s second game in Las Vegas, which isn’t until Saturday.

So, enjoy your lunch later on today and by the time you take your last bite, Jalen Duren will likely be a Piston… officially.

