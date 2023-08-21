Writer suggests Detroit Lions bring in ‘Canadian Odell Beckham Jr.' for visit

In case you have not noticed, the Detroit Lions have a bit of a depth problem when it comes to their wide receivers' room. As it stands, they have Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Kalif Raymond, and Marvin Jones Jr. as locks to make the initial 53-man roster, but after that, things are certainly up in the air. Well, according to one writer, the Lions should bring in the ‘Canadian Odell Beckham Jr.' for a visit.

Why it Matters

According to A to Z writer Mike Payton, the Lions should bring in Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Samuel Emilus for a visit.

“The Detroit Lions are currently in the market for some receiver depth,” Payton wrote. “They don't currently have a guy on the roster who can play that X receiver role and go up and grab a contested catch. Emilus can do that for the Lions. He's a big bodied 6-foor-1 receiver that specializes in fighting for the ball in mid air.”

Who is the ‘Canadian Odell Beckham Jr.'?

Emilus, a 25-year-old receiver from Montreal, Quebec, played college football at UMASS and Louisiana Tech but was never part of the NFL Combine. Instead, he was the seventh pick in the 2022 CFL Draft. Now in his second professional season, Emilus has become the Roughriders' number two option, impressively securing 35 catches for 577 yards and four touchdowns in just 10 games.

Will This Happen?

Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes have made it clear that they will leave no stone unturned when it comes to building the best roster possible. With that being said, it seems highly unlikely that they bring in Emilus for a workout. But, you never know, maybe Holmes will see this article, or the article from Mike Payton, and kick the tires on the ‘Canadian Odell Beckham Jr.'.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: No Stone Unturned

