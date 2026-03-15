Michigan Star Yaxel Lendeborg Reveals Injury Status for NCAA Tournament

The Michigan Wolverines appear to have avoided a major injury scare just days before the start of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

According to reporter Alejandro Zúñiga, Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg revealed that he is dealing with a low ankle sprain, but he expects to play in the Wolverines’ NCAA Tournament opener.

That is welcome news for a Michigan team that earned a No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region after posting an impressive 31–3 record during the regular season.

A Key Piece of Michigan’s Title Push

Lendeborg has been one of the most important players on Michigan’s roster this season. The 6-foot-9 forward has delivered strong production on both ends of the floor and is a major reason why the Wolverines are considered a legitimate national championship contender.

During the 2025–26 season, Lendeborg averaged:

14.4 points per game

7.0 rebounds

3.3 assists

50.6% shooting from the field

34.3% from three-point range

82% from the free-throw line

His all-around impact helped him earn 2025–26 Big Ten Player of the Year honors, along with All-Big Ten recognition.

Why His Health Matters

Michigan’s tournament hopes depend heavily on the versatility Lendeborg brings to the lineup. His ability to score inside, stretch the floor, and facilitate offense makes him one of the most complete forwards in the tournament field.

If the injury had been more serious, it could have dramatically altered Michigan’s outlook in the bracket.

Instead, the early indications suggest the Wolverines will have their star available when March Madness begins.