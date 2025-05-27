Top Michigan Target Yaxel Lendeborg Makes NBA Decision

Michigan basketball coach Dusty May just landed his biggest offseason win — and he didn’t even have to open the transfer portal again. On Tuesday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that forward Yaxel Lendeborg is pulling his name out of the 2025 NBA Draft and will play for the Wolverines next season.

Lendeborg, who committed to Michigan on April 5 after a monster year at UAB, spent the last month going through the NBA’s “test-the-waters” process. The 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward received feedback from teams, worked out at the G-League Elite Camp and ultimately decided that another year of college hoops — this time on the Big Ten stage — is the best path forward.

Why Lendeborg’s Return Is a Game-Changer

Portal prize stays put

On3 ranked Lendeborg the top player in the entire transfer portal this spring. Keeping him for the full season means May can build his inaugural Michigan roster around a proven double-double machine. Front-court void filled

The Wolverines lost both Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin to the draft. Lendeborg’s stat line at UAB — 17.7 points, 11.4 boards and 4.2 assists — suggests he can replace a big chunk of that production by himself. Experience, size, versatility

He’ll turn 23 early in the season, making him one of the oldest (and most physically mature) bigs in the conference. Expect May to use him as a switchable defender, short-roll passer and go-to finisher.

Draft Stock Could Soar

Scouts loved Lendeborg’s motor and rebounding but wanted to see him bang against high-major forwards. One season of Big Ten film, plus another chance to showcase at the 2026 draft combine, could elevate him into the first-round conversation.

Bottom Line

By withdrawing from the NBA Draft, Yaxel Lendeborg gives Dusty May a ready-made front-court anchor and Michigan fans a reason to pencil “contender” next to the Wolverines’ 2025-26 outlook. For a program craving a quick bounce-back, that’s as big as any five-star signing.