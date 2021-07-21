20 of the 30 players taken by Seattle Kraken in Expansion Draft are already known

The Seattle Kraken will reveal which players they have selected in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft tonight on ESPN 2 beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
But reports have been flowing in throughout the morning/early afternoon and we already know more than half of the players who will be headed to the Pacific Northwest for the 2021-22 season.
The Athletic has been keeping tabs on which players have been selected and here is the list they have so far.
As you can see, we do not yet know who will be selected from the Detroit Red Wings.
Via The Athletic:
|
TEAM
|
PLAYER SELECTED
|
POSITION
|
Tyler Pitlick
|
F
|
Jeremy Lauzon
|
D
|
Mark Giordano
|
D
|
Morgan Geekie
|
F
|
Joonas Donskoi
|
F
|
Gavin Bayreuther
|
D
|
Adam Larsson
|
D
|
Chris Driedger
|
G
|
Kurtis MacDermid
|
D
|
Carson Soucy
|
D
|
Calle Jarnkrok
|
F
|
Nathan Bastian
|
F
|
Joey Daccord
|
G
|
Carsen Twarynski
|
F
|
Alexander True
|
F
|
Vince Dunn
|
D
|
Jared McCann
|
F
|
Kole Lind
|
F
|
Vitek Vanecek
|
G
|
Mason Appleton
|
F