A.J. Hinch’s Spring Training Speech Makes One Thing Clear

Before the Detroit Tigers took a single ground ball or swung a bat in their first full-squad workout of spring training, A.J. Hinch gathered his team together inside the clubhouse.

It wasn’t loud.

It wasn’t long.

But it landed.

Hinch framed the moment as the start of a climb, not from the summit, but from the bottom. A reminder that even for a team coming off back-to-back playoff appearances, nothing is guaranteed.

For some players in the room, it was their first taste of big-league camp. For others, it was confirmation that expectations have officially changed.

“I literally had goosebumps,” said Max Clark as quoted by the Detroit Free Press.

A Short Speech With a Long Reach

Hinch intentionally kept his message concise before the Tigers’ first official full practice on Sunday, Feb. 15. Players were eager to get moving. Still, the words stuck.

“I had chills,” said infield prospect Max Anderson. “It was pretty awesome. It was just a surreal moment.”

One speech in February doesn’t win games in October. Hinch knows that. But it can establish direction and reinforce the standard.

That was the point.

“The analogy that I’ll use is that we’re back at the bottom of the mountain again, with clear goals,” Hinch said.

“This team is a good team. We’ve got to go stack a ton of days and a ton of games. Everybody wants to know what’s going to happen at the end of the year. I just want to know what’s going to happen tomorrow.”

What Hinch Chose to Celebrate — and Why It Mattered

Hinch has always been deliberate about culture, and his first official team meeting reflected that. Rather than focusing on wins or expectations alone, he highlighted sacrifice, players who put the team first in 2025.

That included Javier Báez, who moved from shortstop to center field to help the club.

“It was so genuine,” Clark said of Hinch’s speech.

“Not BS. It wasn’t rah-rah. It was real. That’s a guy who cares. It’s a guy who wants to win. That’s a guy that you want to play for. That’s a guy I want to play for. I’ll tell you that.”

The message was clear: effort, adaptability, and accountability matter just as much as talent.

Expectations Have Changed — And Everyone Knows It

The Tigers have reached the playoffs in consecutive seasons, but Hinch made one thing clear — nobody is satisfied.

Not the players.

Not the coaching staff.

Not the front office.

Not ownership.

“I love this team, the personality of this team, the makeup of this team, the competitiveness of this team,” Hinch said.

Detroit’s ambitions are no longer theoretical. The organization backed them with major investments, including free-agent signings like Framber Valdez and the return of Justin Verlander.

The result? A roster that knows it’s supposed to contend, and understands what that responsibility requires.

Togetherness Forged Through Highs and Lows

As practice began under clear blue skies at TigerTown, players reflected on how far the group has come, and what they’ve endured.

“We are freakin’ good,” All-Star Riley Greene said.

But that confidence wasn’t blind optimism. It was built through adversity.

“We’ve been through the ups,” Greene said.

“We’ve been through some real, real downs.”

When reminded of last season’s late collapse, Greene didn’t deflect.

“Exactly,” he said.

“But it didn’t matter because we made the playoffs anyways. That’s the point. We made it through and we are together again and we got each other’s backs.”

The Focus Is the Details — Every Single Day

Once the speech ended, the Tigers went straight to work. Practices were crisp, efficient, and spread across multiple fields to keep reps moving.

For team leaders like Matt Vierling, Hinch’s message came down to one thing.

“What I took from (Hinch’s speech), more than anything, was the details,” Vierling said.

“You gotta put in the work. You gotta focus on the details. You gotta focus on the process. We got to be consistent, and we got to try to be perfect with the details and just put in the reps.”

The drills were routine. The urgency was not.

A Higher Bar Than Ever Before

Pitcher Casey Mize offered perhaps the clearest snapshot of where this team stands mentally.

“We’ve accomplished some cool things the last couple years, but we are right back, even with everybody,” Mize said.

Then came the part that mattered most.

“Now our sights are much higher than they’ve ever been,” Mize said.

“We’re probably further away from our goals than we’ve ever been. But I don’t think that is a bad thing. It’s just our goals are higher.”

Hinch echoed that perspective.

“The expectations have risen over the last few years, and the people that have been in this room for five or six years with me and some of my staff feel it. And that’s a great thing. It’s great to have an opportunity to be good.”