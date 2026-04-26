Detroit Lions Add Former Five-Star DL With Big Upside

The Detroit Lions continue to build out their roster following the 2026 NFL Draft, and their latest addition brings both upside and intrigue.

According to a social media post from USC football, defensive lineman Anthony Lucas has signed with the Lions as a priority free agent.

A high-upside addition to the defensive line

Lucas arrives in Detroit with a unique background and plenty of untapped potential.

A former five-star recruit who began his career at Texas A&M before transferring to USC, Lucas steadily improved during his time with the Trojans. In 2025, he finished second on the team with 23 pressures, showing flashes of the disruptive ability that once made him one of the top recruits in the country.

Even more impressive?

Lucas is still relatively new to football, having not started playing until high school. That means his best football could still be ahead of him.

Strength and power define his game

At his core, Lucas is a power player.

He has the size and strength to hold up at the point of attack and uses heavy hands to engage blockers. As a pass rusher, he thrives when attacking gaps or driving directly through offensive linemen with force.

That “battering ram” style gives him a clear identity.

However, he is still developing as a complete pass rusher. His move set remains limited, and he will need to improve his technique and sequencing to consistently win at the NFL level.

A developmental fit in Detroit

This is exactly the type of move the Lions have leaned into.

General manager Brad Holmes and the coaching staff have consistently targeted players with strong physical traits and trusted their development system to bring out the best in them.

Lucas fits that mold perfectly.

If he continues to develop and refines his technique, he has the potential to become a reliable edge setter and rotational piece along the defensive line.

The bottom line

Anthony Lucas is not a finished product.

But he does not need to be.

The Lions are betting on traits, effort, and upside, and Lucas checks those boxes.

And if everything clicks, this could quietly become one of the more interesting additions of Detroit’s post-draft class.