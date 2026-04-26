Detroit Lions Add Explosive WR With Intriguing Upside

The Detroit Lions weren’t done making moves.

After addressing key needs earlier in the draft, Detroit traded up in the fifth round to select Kendrick Law, adding another layer of speed and versatility to their offense.

Trade Details:

Lions Receive: Pick 168

Pick 168 Bills Receive: Pick 181 and Pick213

A different kind of weapon

Law may not jump off the stat sheet, but his game is built on something Detroit values: explosiveness.

After beginning his career at Alabama as more of a gadget player, Law transferred to the Kentucky Wildcats and saw his role expand in 2025. He primarily operated out of the slot, where he became a quick-hitting, underneath option in the passing game.

His average depth of target was just 3.4 yards, showing how he was used close to the line of scrimmage.

But that is where he becomes dangerous.

Speed that changes games

Law’s biggest strength is what happens after the catch.

He is lightning quick in short areas, with the ability to make defenders miss and turn routine plays into explosive gains. Whether it is a slant, screen, or quick hitter, he has the burst to stretch the field horizontally and disrupt defensive balance.

That type of skill set fits perfectly with how Detroit likes to create mismatches.

Still developing as a receiver

There are questions, though.

Law’s route tree is still developing, and he has not proven himself as a consistent downfield threat. At times, his routes can lack polish, relying more on athleticism than precision.

That said, the Lions are clearly betting on the upside.

With the right development, his role could grow beyond just a gadget or underneath option.

A classic Brad Holmes move

General manager Brad Holmes has made a habit of targeting traits and trusting his coaching staff to develop them.

This feels like another example.

Law brings speed, versatility, and special teams value from Day 1. And if everything clicks, he could evolve into a much bigger piece of the offense.

The bottom line

This is not a splash pick.

It is a strategic one.

The Lions saw something they liked, moved up to get him, and added a player who can contribute in multiple ways right away.

Kendrick Law may not be a finished product, but in Detroit, he does not need to be just yet.