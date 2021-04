Sharing is caring!

There is no question about it that Troy Crowder was one of the toughest opponents that Bob Probert ever dropped the gloves against.

Round 1 clearly went to Crowder, while Probert came back and reminded the youngster who the champ was in Round 2. Crowder then bounced back to win Round 3 after pulling Probert’s jersey over his head, while Round 4 was more of a dance until Crowder was able to slam Probert to the ice to end it.