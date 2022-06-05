Bob Probert’s quickest KO comes after cheap shot on Steve Yzerman [Video]

In honor of what would have been Bob Probert’s 57th birthday, we take a look back to 1988 when he came to the defense of Steve Yzerman. Enjoy!

Jan. 13, 1988

During his NHL career, former Detroit Red Wings enforcer Bob Probert had plenty of knockouts. But none came quicker than when he KO’d Michel Petit after Petit hit a defenseless Steve Yzerman into the boards.

As you are about to see, Petit took a cheap shot on the Red Wings captain and Probert was not about to let that slide.

Watch as Probert KOs Petit for the quickest knockout of his career.

2 punches. 2 seconds. The End.

Bob Probert was a fighting machine

According to Probert’s autobiography, “Tough Guy: My Life On The Edge,” he was involved in 246 NHL fights (including the playoffs) Note: hockeyfights.com has the former Red Wings enforcer down for 239.

Probert’s first fight took place on November 11, 1985, against Craig Coxe of the Vancouver Canucks and his final NHL fight was on February 13, 2002, against Brad Norton of the Florida Panthers.

Probert, who was just 45 at the time, died of a heart attack on July 5, 2010.

Nation, what is your favorite Bob Probert fight of all time?

