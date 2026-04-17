Michigan Football Reportedly Makes Decision on Bryce Underwood

Michigan’s spring game will go on Saturday.

But one name fans were hoping to see likely won’t be part of it.

Bryce Underwood not expected to play in spring game

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood is not expected to suit up for the Maize vs. Blue spring game, .

The decision is not entirely surprising, especially given how new head coach Kyle Whittingham has approached spring practices.

Rather than treating the spring game like a showcase for established players, Michigan is using it as an evaluation tool.

Whittingham prioritizing development over exposure

Earlier this month, Whittingham made it clear that several key contributors would likely sit out.

“The main thrust is, it’s a great chance for us to get a good in depth, concentrated look at the 2s and 3s,” Whittingham said. “There’s going to be a lot of 1s that don’t participate.”

The reasoning is straightforward.

Michigan already knows what its top players can do. The spring game is about finding out more about the rest of the roster.

“We’re not going to put a guy in there that we know what he can do, and he’s where he needs to be,” Whittingham added. “There’s no reason for that.”

What this means for Underwood

Underwood is widely viewed as the future of the program.

Sitting him out is less about concern and more about confidence. The staff does not need to see him in a controlled scrimmage setting to evaluate where he stands.

Instead, the focus shifts to depth behind him and how the rest of the quarterback room performs in a game-like environment.

Opportunity for others to step up

With Underwood expected to be out, Saturday’s spring game becomes more about opportunity.

Backup quarterbacks and younger players will get extended reps, something that can be difficult to come by during the regular season.

For the coaching staff, that information is valuable heading into the summer.

The bottom line

Bryce Underwood may not be on the field Saturday, but that does not change the bigger picture.

Michigan knows what it has in its quarterback.

Now, the focus is on building everything around him.