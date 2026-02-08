Ben Johnson’s Latest Move is GREAT News for Detroit Lions

The Chicago Bears made a notable move on Super Bowl Sunday, promoting Press Taylor to offensive coordinator — and it turns out that decision is quietly great news for the Detroit Lions.

Taylor, 38, had been serving as Chicago’s passing game coordinator during the Bears’ first season under head coach Ben Johnson. He steps into the OC role vacated by Declan Doyle, who recently left to become the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive coordinator.

From a Detroit perspective, this hire closes the door on a lingering concern.

Why Lions Fans Can Exhale

Given Johnson’s strong ties to Detroit, there was real speculation that the Bears might look to poach a member of the Lions’ offensive staff to fill the vacancy. Two names stood out as logical fits:

Hank Fraley , Detroit’s run game coordinator and offensive line coach

, Detroit’s run game coordinator and offensive line coach Scottie Montgomery, assistant head coach and wide receivers coach

Either would have made sense based on their familiarity with Johnson’s system and Detroit’s offensive success.

Instead, Chicago kept the hire in-house — a win for Detroit.

Continuity Matters for 2026

For a Lions team aiming to return to the postseason and re-enter Super Bowl contention in 2026, offensive continuity is critical. Detroit’s roster is built around timing, chemistry, and cohesion, and losing a key assistant could have disrupted that momentum.

With Taylor’s promotion, Detroit’s offensive staff remains intact, allowing new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing to move forward without unexpected changes around him.

Bottom Line

Chicago filled its coordinator vacancy without dipping into Detroit’s staff, and that stability matters.

The Lions keep their core offensive coaches, preserve continuity for their star players, and avoid an unnecessary offseason shake-up. Sometimes the best news for one team comes from a move made by a division rival.