Lions Newest Free-Agent Addition Has Message for Detroit

The newest member of the Detroit Lions secondary is already embracing the city.

Shortly after news broke that the Lions signed defensive back Christian Izien to a one-year deal, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defender took to social media to send a message directly to Detroit.

“Motor city what’s good?!!!! Can’t wait to get to work and keep proving them wrong! #OnePride 🦁”

The post quickly caught the attention of Lions fans, many of whom welcomed Izien to Detroit and expressed excitement about the attitude he brings to the roster.

Hungry mindset fits Lions culture

Izien’s message reflects the chip-on-the-shoulder mentality that has become synonymous with the Lions under head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes.

Detroit has built its roster around players who embrace the team’s gritty identity, and Izien’s early message suggests he’s ready to buy into that culture immediately.

A versatile piece in the secondary

The 25-year-old defensive back enters Detroit after spending the first three seasons of his career in Tampa Bay. During that span, Izien appeared in 45 games, totaling:

165 tackles

3 interceptions

5 pass breakups

3 forced fumbles

Known for his versatility, Izien has experience playing both safety and slot corner, which could make him a valuable depth option in Detroit’s secondary heading into the 2026 season.

If his message is any indication, Izien is ready to prove he belongs — and Lions fans appear ready to see what he can bring to the Motor City.