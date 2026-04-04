A.J. Hinch Reveals Details From Meeting With Dan Campbell

Two of Detroit’s most influential coaches finally crossed paths last week, and it didn’t take long to find common ground.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch met face-to-face for the first time while both teams were in Arizona. The result was a 45-minute conversation that revealed just how aligned their approaches are, despite coaching in completely different sports.

Shared philosophy, similar challenges

Hinch described the meeting as wide-ranging, touching on everything from player development to building a winning culture.

“What came out of it was we kind of handle players the same way, and we have the same thoughts and the same issues with trying to break in young talent or trying to take a team from good to great or trying to change the psychology of a team,” Hinch said as quoted by Lions OnSI.

That overlap isn’t coincidental.

Both coaches arrived in Detroit in 2021, inheriting teams that were searching for direction. In the years since, both have guided their organizations back into postseason relevance, playing a central role in the city’s broader sports resurgence.

“When we both entered, the Lions were struggling and the Tigers were struggling, and we’ve seen the emergence of Detroit sports,” Hinch added.

A connection rooted in Detroit

Beyond X’s and O’s, the conversation also reflected something deeper, a shared appreciation for the city they represent.

“We love Detroit, and together we really bonded over that fact alone,” Hinch said. “And then, when you start talking about breaking down how to coach players nowadays, it was an awesome discussion. We’ll have more of it now, I’m gonna get him to a game this summer.”

Hinch said he hopes to bring Campbell to Comerica Park this season and would welcome the opportunity to observe how the Lions operate behind the scenes as well.

Different games, different grind

The two also found humor in how their roles would translate if swapped.

Baseball’s 162-game schedule presents a completely different challenge than the NFL’s weekly intensity, something Hinch joked would require significant adjustment on both sides.

“I joked with him that 10 of my games are one of his games,” Hinch said. “I’d have to get incredibly more emotional, and he’d probably have to take a deep breath and not be as emotional if he was gonna run the gauntlet of 162 (games). It would be a challenge for both of us.”

The bigger picture

What started as a casual meeting quickly turned into something more meaningful, a meeting of minds between two leaders who have helped reshape the trajectory of their franchises.

Different sports. Different schedules. Different day-to-day demands.

But when it comes to building culture, developing players, and elevating expectations, Campbell and Hinch are clearly speaking the same language.