Dan Campbell to add Super Bowl winning coach to staff

Here we go! Another former player will be added to Dan Campbell’s coaching staff.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Detroit Lions are expected to hire Antwaan Randle El as their wide receivers coach.

As noted by Pelissero, Randle El is coming off a Super Bowl win with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The #Lions are expected to hire Antwaan Randle El as their wide receivers coach, source said. Randle El, the longtime NFL receiver, just finished a Super Bowl run as an offensive assistant with the #Bucs. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 9, 2021