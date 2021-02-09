Dan Campbell to add Super Bowl winning coach to staff

by

Here we go! Another former player will be added to Dan Campbell’s coaching staff.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Detroit Lions are expected to hire Antwaan Randle El as their wide receivers coach.

As noted by Pelissero, Randle El is coming off a Super Bowl win with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

