Detroit Lions 2026 NFL Draft – Everything you need to know

The Detroit Lions aren’t used to picking in the middle of Round 1 anymore, but that’s exactly where they’ll be when the 2026 NFL Draft kicks off.

After a 9–8 season that left them at the bottom of the NFC North, Detroit enters this draft with something to prove. And with nine total picks, there’s plenty of ammo to reshape the roster.

When and where is the 2026 NFL Draft?

The 2026 NFL Draft takes place in Pittsburgh from April 23–25.

Round 1: Thursday at 8 PM

Thursday at 8 PM Rounds 2–3: Friday at 7 PM

Friday at 7 PM Rounds 4–7: Saturday at noon

Where to watch 2026 NFL Draft tonight

Date: Thursday, April 23 (Round 1)

Thursday, April 23 (Round 1) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

ESPN, ABC, NFL Network Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fubo (try for free) Additional coverage: Detroit Sports Nation Facebook Page

For the first time in a few years, Lions fans won’t be waiting near the top of the board on Thursday night. Instead, Detroit sits right in the middle of the action.

Full list of Lions 2026 draft picks

Here’s how the Lions’ draft capital stacks up:

Round 1: No. 17 overall.

No. 17 overall. Round 2: No. 50.

No. 50. Round 4: No. 118.

No. 118. Round 4: No. 128 (from Houston).

No. 128 (from Houston). Round 5: No. 157.

No. 157. Round 5: No. 181 (compensatory pick).

No. 181 (compensatory pick). Round 6: No. 205 (from Jacksonville).

No. 205 (from Jacksonville). Round 6: No. 213 (from Seattle).

No. 213 (from Seattle). Round 7: No. 222 (from Cleveland).

Nine picks gives Detroit flexibility. They can stay put and build depth, or package selections to move up if there’s a player they really want.

Brad Holmes’ draft track record

This will be the seventh draft run by Lions GM Brad Holmes, and his first-round history has been aggressive and impactful.

Here’s a look at his Round 1 selections:

2021: Penei Sewell (No. 7)

Penei Sewell (No. 7) 2022: Aidan Hutchinson (No. 2)

Aidan Hutchinson (No. 2) 2022: Jameson Williams (No. 12)

Jameson Williams (No. 12) 2023: Jahmyr Gibbs (No. 12)

Jahmyr Gibbs (No. 12) 2023: Jack Campbell (No. 18)

Jack Campbell (No. 18) 2024: Terrion Arnold (No. 24)

Terrion Arnold (No. 24) 2025: Tyleik Williams (No. 28)

Holmes has shown a willingness to trust his board over public perception. Whether it was Gibbs at No. 12 or Campbell in the first round, Detroit hasn’t been afraid to zig when others zag.

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What to watch heading into Round 1

Sitting at No. 17 puts the Lions in an interesting spot.

They’re close enough to the top 10 to consider moving up if a premium player slips, but also in range to trade back and stack more picks. With multiple Day 3 selections already in hand, Detroit has the flexibility to go either direction.

More than anything, this draft feels like a reset moment.

The Lions aren’t rebuilding from the ground up. But after falling short last season, they need impact players who can help them get back into the NFC North race fast.

And with Brad Holmes calling the shots, don’t expect a boring Thursday night.

NFL draft first round order 2026