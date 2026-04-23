Detroit Lions 2026 NFL Draft – Everything you need to know

The Detroit Lions aren’t used to picking in the middle of Round 1 anymore, but that’s exactly where they’ll be when the 2026 NFL Draft kicks off.
After a 9–8 season that left them at the bottom of the NFC North, Detroit enters this draft with something to prove. And with nine total picks, there’s plenty of ammo to reshape the roster.
When and where is the 2026 NFL Draft?
The 2026 NFL Draft takes place in Pittsburgh from April 23–25.
- Round 1: Thursday at 8 PM
- Rounds 2–3: Friday at 7 PM
- Rounds 4–7: Saturday at noon
Where to watch 2026 NFL Draft tonight
- Date: Thursday, April 23 (Round 1)
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network
- Live stream: Fubo (try for free)
- Additional coverage: Detroit Sports Nation Facebook Page
For the first time in a few years, Lions fans won’t be waiting near the top of the board on Thursday night. Instead, Detroit sits right in the middle of the action.
Full list of Lions 2026 draft picks
Here’s how the Lions’ draft capital stacks up:
- Round 1: No. 17 overall.
- Round 2: No. 50.
- Round 4: No. 118.
- Round 4: No. 128 (from Houston).
- Round 5: No. 157.
- Round 5: No. 181 (compensatory pick).
- Round 6: No. 205 (from Jacksonville).
- Round 6: No. 213 (from Seattle).
- Round 7: No. 222 (from Cleveland).
Nine picks gives Detroit flexibility. They can stay put and build depth, or package selections to move up if there’s a player they really want.
Brad Holmes’ draft track record
This will be the seventh draft run by Lions GM Brad Holmes, and his first-round history has been aggressive and impactful.
Here’s a look at his Round 1 selections:
- 2021: Penei Sewell (No. 7)
- 2022: Aidan Hutchinson (No. 2)
- 2022: Jameson Williams (No. 12)
- 2023: Jahmyr Gibbs (No. 12)
- 2023: Jack Campbell (No. 18)
- 2024: Terrion Arnold (No. 24)
- 2025: Tyleik Williams (No. 28)
Holmes has shown a willingness to trust his board over public perception. Whether it was Gibbs at No. 12 or Campbell in the first round, Detroit hasn’t been afraid to zig when others zag.
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What to watch heading into Round 1
Sitting at No. 17 puts the Lions in an interesting spot.
They’re close enough to the top 10 to consider moving up if a premium player slips, but also in range to trade back and stack more picks. With multiple Day 3 selections already in hand, Detroit has the flexibility to go either direction.
More than anything, this draft feels like a reset moment.
The Lions aren’t rebuilding from the ground up. But after falling short last season, they need impact players who can help them get back into the NFC North race fast.
And with Brad Holmes calling the shots, don’t expect a boring Thursday night.
NFL draft first round order 2026
- Las Vegas Raiders.
- New York Jets.
- Arizona Cardinals.
- Tennessee Titans.
- New York Giants.
- Cleveland Browns.
- Washington Commanders.
- New Orleans Saints.
- Kansas City Chiefs.
- New York Giants (from Cincinnati Bengals).
- Miami Dolphins.
- Dallas Cowboys.
- Los Angeles Rams (from Atlanta Falcons).
- Baltimore Ravens.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
- New York Jets (from Indianapolis Colts).
- Detroit Lions.
- Minnesota Vikings.
- Carolina Panthers.
- Dallas Cowboys (from Green Bay Packers).
- Pittsburgh Steelers.
- Los Angeles Chargers.
- Philadelphia Eagles.
- Cleveland Browns (from Jacksonville Jaguars).
- Chicago Bears.
- Buffalo Bills.
- San Francisco 49ers.
- Houston Texans.
- Kansas City Chiefs (from Los Angeles Rams).
- Miami Dolphins (from Denver Broncos).
- New England Patriots.
- Seattle Seahawks.