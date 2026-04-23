Game 26 Preview: Tarik Skubal Takes the Ball with Series on the Line

The Detroit Tigers have a chance to take this series the way you want to see it done — behind their ace.

After bouncing back with a 5-2 win on Wednesday, Detroit turns to Tarik Skubal in Thursday’s rubber match against the Milwaukee Brewers at Comerica Park.

It’s a clean setup. You’ve got your best arm on the mound. You’re at home. You already proved you can handle this team.

Now go finish it.

Skubal Sets the Tone for Detroit

This is exactly why you have a guy like Skubal.

The reigning two-time Cy Young winner has been everything the Tigers need at the top of the rotation, coming into this one at 3-2 with a 2.08 ERA. The underlying numbers back it up too — a 28% strikeout rate, just over 5% walks, and a 2.07 FIP through his first five starts.

When he’s right, hitters don’t get comfortable. He attacks, limits traffic, and forces teams to earn everything.

He’s also already handled Milwaukee before. The last time he saw them, he went seven shutout innings with nine strikeouts. That’s the blueprint again here.

If Skubal gives you six or seven strong innings, Detroit is in a position to control this game from the start.

Brewers Counter with Young Arm in Sproat

Milwaukee is handing the ball to Brandon Sproat, and this is where the matchup tilts.

Sproat is still figuring things out at the big league level. Across just over 37 innings in his career, he’s posted a 5.73 ERA with a 1.71 WHIP. This season hasn’t been much cleaner so far either.

The biggest issue has been command. Nearly a 15% walk rate is a problem against a Tigers lineup that has shown it can grind out at-bats and take advantage of mistakes.

This will also be his first look at Detroit, which can go one of two ways. Either he settles in early, or the Tigers make him work from the first inning and force him into trouble.

Given how Detroit approached things Wednesday, patience could be a big factor again.

Tarik SKUBAL

Brandon SPROAT

What to Watch

Early pressure on Sproat: If Detroit gets traffic early, this game can swing fast.

If Detroit gets traffic early, this game can swing fast. Skubal’s command: When he’s locating, this lineup doesn’t have many answers.

When he’s locating, this lineup doesn’t have many answers. Bullpen stability: After a shaky finish last game, a cleaner path late would go a long way.

Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Tigers (13-12) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (13-10)

Detroit Tigers (13-12) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (13-10) Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Location: Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

Comerica Park, Detroit, MI TV/Radio: Detroit SportsNet, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network

Detroit SportsNet, MLB.TV, Tigers Radio Network Pitching Matchup: LHP Tarik Skubal (3-2, 2.08 ERA) vs. RHP Brandon Sproat (0-1, 6.88 ERA)

The Bottom Line

This is a spot the Tigers should feel good about.

You’ve got the better pitcher, you’re at home, and you’ve already shown you can match Milwaukee’s style when you stay disciplined.

Now it comes down to execution.

Give Skubal support, stay patient at the plate, and this is a series Detroit should walk away with.