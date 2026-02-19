fb
Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Among NFL’s Elite as 2026 Win Totals Are Released

Lions offensive coordinator search 2026 David Montgomery trade Tee Martin Lions offensive coordinator Detroit Lions Mike McDaniel Detroit Lions offensive coordinator candidate Tee Martin Detroit Lions Avonte Maddox free agent Detroit Lions 2026 schedule Detroit Lions 2026 win total odds
View Comments

Despite falling short of the postseason in 2025, the Detroit Lions are still being treated like one of the NFL’s elite by oddsmakers.

DraftKings has released 2026 regular-season win totals, and Detroit’s number is set at 10.5 wins, with the over priced at –130 and the under at +110.

That’s a notable vote of confidence for a team coming off a 9–7 record in 2025, a season that ended without a playoff berth. Even after that step back in the standings, betting markets are clearly expecting a bounce-back year in Detroit.

Lions offensive coordinator search 2026 David Montgomery trade Tee Martin Lions offensive coordinator Detroit Lions Mike McDaniel Detroit Lions offensive coordinator candidate Tee Martin Detroit Lions Avonte Maddox free agent Detroit Lions 2026 schedule Detroit Lions 2026 win total odds

A Strong Bet on a Lions Rebound

The Lions’ placement at 10.5 wins isn’t an isolated projection, it puts them in a crowded tier of contenders.

Ten NFL teams share the same 10.5 over/under for the 2026 season, a group that includes traditional heavyweights and recent Super Bowl contenders. That tells you exactly how sportsbooks view Detroit: not as a fringe playoff team, but as one expected to re-enter the postseason conversation in a meaningful way.

For perspective, teams at or above 10.5 wins are generally expected to:

  • Compete for division titles
  • Win at least one playoff game
  • Carry legitimate conference-title expectations

Vegas doesn’t hand out numbers like this lightly, especially to teams that missed the playoffs the previous year.

NFC North Expectations Remain High

Within the NFC North, Detroit is still viewed as a top-tier team.

  • Lions: 10.5 wins
  • Packers: 10.5 wins
  • Bears: 9.5 wins
  • Vikings: 8.5 wins

Even after a 9–7 finish in 2025, Detroit remains tied with Green Bay atop the division odds. Chicago and Minnesota are projected a full game or more behind, reinforcing the idea that the Lions’ playoff absence last season is being treated as an outlier rather than a trend.

Full 2026 NFL Over/Under Win Totals

Below is the complete list of 2026 regular-season win totals and odds for all 32 teams:

TeamOverOddsUnderOdds
Cardinals4.5-1104.5-110
Falcons6.5-1406.5+115
Ravens10.5-14510.5+120
Bills10.5-12510.5+105
Panthers6.5-1206.5+100
Bears9.5+1009.5-120
Bengals9.5-1159.5-105
Browns6.5+1006.5-120
Cowboys8.5-1308.5+110
Broncos9.5-1109.5-110
Lions10.5-13010.5+110
Packers10.5+10010.5-120
Texans9.5-1109.5-110
Colts8.5+1058.5-125
Jaguars9.5+1009.5-120
Chiefs10.5-10510.5-115
Chargers10.5+11010.5-130
Rams10.5-14010.5+115
Raiders5.5+1155.5-140
Dolphins4.5-1104.5-110
Vikings8.5+1158.5-140
Patriots9.5-1409.5+115
Saints7.5+1007.5-120
Giants7.5+1107.5-130
Jets5.5+1155.5-140
Eagles10.5+10510.5-125
Steelers8.5+1158.5-140
Seahawks10.5-13010.5+110
49ers10.5+12510.5-150
Buccaneers8.5-1408.5+115
Titans6.5-1406.5+115
Commanders7.5-1107.5-110

What This Means for Detroit in 2026

For a team coming off a 9–7 season without a playoff spot, a 10.5 win projection is significant. It suggests sportsbooks believe Detroit’s core remains strong, the coaching staff is trusted, and the regression in 2025 isn’t viewed as permanent.

The Lions are being priced like a team expected to get back to double-digit wins — and back into the postseason.

That’s pressure, sure. But it’s also respect.

And for Detroit, that’s still a relatively new feeling.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments