Detroit Lions Among NFL’s Elite as 2026 Win Totals Are Released

Despite falling short of the postseason in 2025, the Detroit Lions are still being treated like one of the NFL’s elite by oddsmakers.
DraftKings has released 2026 regular-season win totals, and Detroit’s number is set at 10.5 wins, with the over priced at –130 and the under at +110.
That’s a notable vote of confidence for a team coming off a 9–7 record in 2025, a season that ended without a playoff berth. Even after that step back in the standings, betting markets are clearly expecting a bounce-back year in Detroit.
A Strong Bet on a Lions Rebound
The Lions’ placement at 10.5 wins isn’t an isolated projection, it puts them in a crowded tier of contenders.
Ten NFL teams share the same 10.5 over/under for the 2026 season, a group that includes traditional heavyweights and recent Super Bowl contenders. That tells you exactly how sportsbooks view Detroit: not as a fringe playoff team, but as one expected to re-enter the postseason conversation in a meaningful way.
For perspective, teams at or above 10.5 wins are generally expected to:
- Compete for division titles
- Win at least one playoff game
- Carry legitimate conference-title expectations
Vegas doesn’t hand out numbers like this lightly, especially to teams that missed the playoffs the previous year.
NFC North Expectations Remain High
Within the NFC North, Detroit is still viewed as a top-tier team.
- Lions: 10.5 wins
- Packers: 10.5 wins
- Bears: 9.5 wins
- Vikings: 8.5 wins
Even after a 9–7 finish in 2025, Detroit remains tied with Green Bay atop the division odds. Chicago and Minnesota are projected a full game or more behind, reinforcing the idea that the Lions’ playoff absence last season is being treated as an outlier rather than a trend.
Full 2026 NFL Over/Under Win Totals
Below is the complete list of 2026 regular-season win totals and odds for all 32 teams:
|Team
|Over
|Odds
|Under
|Odds
|Cardinals
|4.5
|-110
|4.5
|-110
|Falcons
|6.5
|-140
|6.5
|+115
|Ravens
|10.5
|-145
|10.5
|+120
|Bills
|10.5
|-125
|10.5
|+105
|Panthers
|6.5
|-120
|6.5
|+100
|Bears
|9.5
|+100
|9.5
|-120
|Bengals
|9.5
|-115
|9.5
|-105
|Browns
|6.5
|+100
|6.5
|-120
|Cowboys
|8.5
|-130
|8.5
|+110
|Broncos
|9.5
|-110
|9.5
|-110
|Lions
|10.5
|-130
|10.5
|+110
|Packers
|10.5
|+100
|10.5
|-120
|Texans
|9.5
|-110
|9.5
|-110
|Colts
|8.5
|+105
|8.5
|-125
|Jaguars
|9.5
|+100
|9.5
|-120
|Chiefs
|10.5
|-105
|10.5
|-115
|Chargers
|10.5
|+110
|10.5
|-130
|Rams
|10.5
|-140
|10.5
|+115
|Raiders
|5.5
|+115
|5.5
|-140
|Dolphins
|4.5
|-110
|4.5
|-110
|Vikings
|8.5
|+115
|8.5
|-140
|Patriots
|9.5
|-140
|9.5
|+115
|Saints
|7.5
|+100
|7.5
|-120
|Giants
|7.5
|+110
|7.5
|-130
|Jets
|5.5
|+115
|5.5
|-140
|Eagles
|10.5
|+105
|10.5
|-125
|Steelers
|8.5
|+115
|8.5
|-140
|Seahawks
|10.5
|-130
|10.5
|+110
|49ers
|10.5
|+125
|10.5
|-150
|Buccaneers
|8.5
|-140
|8.5
|+115
|Titans
|6.5
|-140
|6.5
|+115
|Commanders
|7.5
|-110
|7.5
|-110
What This Means for Detroit in 2026
For a team coming off a 9–7 season without a playoff spot, a 10.5 win projection is significant. It suggests sportsbooks believe Detroit’s core remains strong, the coaching staff is trusted, and the regression in 2025 isn’t viewed as permanent.
The Lions are being priced like a team expected to get back to double-digit wins — and back into the postseason.
That’s pressure, sure. But it’s also respect.
And for Detroit, that’s still a relatively new feeling.