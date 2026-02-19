Detroit Lions Among NFL’s Elite as 2026 Win Totals Are Released

Despite falling short of the postseason in 2025, the Detroit Lions are still being treated like one of the NFL’s elite by oddsmakers.

, and Detroit’s number is set at 10.5 wins, with the over priced at –130 and the under at +110.

That’s a notable vote of confidence for a team coming off a 9–7 record in 2025, a season that ended without a playoff berth. Even after that step back in the standings, betting markets are clearly expecting a bounce-back year in Detroit.

A Strong Bet on a Lions Rebound

The Lions’ placement at 10.5 wins isn’t an isolated projection, it puts them in a crowded tier of contenders.

Ten NFL teams share the same 10.5 over/under for the 2026 season, a group that includes traditional heavyweights and recent Super Bowl contenders. That tells you exactly how sportsbooks view Detroit: not as a fringe playoff team, but as one expected to re-enter the postseason conversation in a meaningful way.

For perspective, teams at or above 10.5 wins are generally expected to:

Compete for division titles

Win at least one playoff game

Carry legitimate conference-title expectations

Vegas doesn’t hand out numbers like this lightly, especially to teams that missed the playoffs the previous year.

NFC North Expectations Remain High

Within the NFC North, Detroit is still viewed as a top-tier team.

Lions: 10.5 wins

10.5 wins Packers: 10.5 wins

10.5 wins Bears: 9.5 wins

9.5 wins Vikings: 8.5 wins

Even after a 9–7 finish in 2025, Detroit remains tied with Green Bay atop the division odds. Chicago and Minnesota are projected a full game or more behind, reinforcing the idea that the Lions’ playoff absence last season is being treated as an outlier rather than a trend.

Full 2026 NFL Over/Under Win Totals

Below is the complete list of 2026 regular-season win totals and odds for all 32 teams:

Team Over Odds Under Odds Cardinals 4.5 -110 4.5 -110 Falcons 6.5 -140 6.5 +115 Ravens 10.5 -145 10.5 +120 Bills 10.5 -125 10.5 +105 Panthers 6.5 -120 6.5 +100 Bears 9.5 +100 9.5 -120 Bengals 9.5 -115 9.5 -105 Browns 6.5 +100 6.5 -120 Cowboys 8.5 -130 8.5 +110 Broncos 9.5 -110 9.5 -110 Lions 10.5 -130 10.5 +110 Packers 10.5 +100 10.5 -120 Texans 9.5 -110 9.5 -110 Colts 8.5 +105 8.5 -125 Jaguars 9.5 +100 9.5 -120 Chiefs 10.5 -105 10.5 -115 Chargers 10.5 +110 10.5 -130 Rams 10.5 -140 10.5 +115 Raiders 5.5 +115 5.5 -140 Dolphins 4.5 -110 4.5 -110 Vikings 8.5 +115 8.5 -140 Patriots 9.5 -140 9.5 +115 Saints 7.5 +100 7.5 -120 Giants 7.5 +110 7.5 -130 Jets 5.5 +115 5.5 -140 Eagles 10.5 +105 10.5 -125 Steelers 8.5 +115 8.5 -140 Seahawks 10.5 -130 10.5 +110 49ers 10.5 +125 10.5 -150 Buccaneers 8.5 -140 8.5 +115 Titans 6.5 -140 6.5 +115 Commanders 7.5 -110 7.5 -110

What This Means for Detroit in 2026

For a team coming off a 9–7 season without a playoff spot, a 10.5 win projection is significant. It suggests sportsbooks believe Detroit’s core remains strong, the coaching staff is trusted, and the regression in 2025 isn’t viewed as permanent.

The Lions are being priced like a team expected to get back to double-digit wins — and back into the postseason.

That’s pressure, sure. But it’s also respect.

And for Detroit, that’s still a relatively new feeling.